A Rough Patch in One Woman’s Dating Life Brings an Unexpected Reaction From Friends

It is an unspoken cardinal rule to never get involved with another person in your friend group. In recent years the “homie hopper” label has haunted many- though few heed the warning it leaves behind.

What would you do if you knew a situationship between two friends was about to go south quickly? One girl recently expressed her worries about this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for telling my friend that my other friend that now she is dating just to talk s*it about her?

I’m a girl in college, and I have a group of friends.

Recently, two people in our group started talking in a romantic way, but there’s a big problem.

There always is in this situation.

The guy has been talking really badly about the girl behind her back and even to her face sometimes.

About a month ago, he told me that she “disgusts” him and that he find her annoying.

The context was that she had been involved with another guy, more like a sneaky link situation that didn’t end well.

There is no excuse to speak to anyone that way.

Ever since then, he’s constantly said negative things about her.

And the things he said to her face are telling her she dresses badly and that she should look for psychological help instead of men.

The thing is, she doesn’t know that he said she disgusts him and that she was really easy, and I don’t know if I should tell her.

Well she definitely shouldn’t be with this man in any capacity.

Another issue is that they both seem embarrassed to admit they’re actually something.

And it just makes everything more confusing and awkward.

The friend group is definitely going to suffer because of this.

On top of that, my friend can be kind of needy, so everything is going to fast and it’s not going to last much I fear and I don’t want anything to be awkward in the future.

And honestly, he’s a huge red flag.

Sure sounds like it.

She recently had a birthday, and he didn’t give her anything in fact, she was the one who gave him a gift.

It was a small gift but still he didn’t get her anything at all he didn’t even pay for the meal also he didn’t even wish her a happy birthday.

Does this guy even like her?

Now the rest of our friend group doesn’t even want to be around them anymore because the situation feels weird and uncomfortable.

Everyone knows the things he’s said about her, and it just makes everything awkward.

One thing is fore sure- no one is leaving this situation unscathed.

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Let’s see what sage wisdom Reddit had to offer about this.

The armchair psychology was whipped out immediately.



And most of the comments dragged this man for his behavior.



Someone else put the whole thing into perspective.



Another person made a very good suggestion.



But all agreed on one thing.



They may be friends, but they will not be there for you.