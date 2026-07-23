A Scammer Sold Them a Broken Washing Machine — So They Made Him Drive Hours in Rush Hour Traffic and Never Showed Up

What’s a person supposed to do if they drop a few hundred bucks on a product…

And then they realize they bought a piece of junk?

That’s a terrible feeling!

And most of us have been there at one point or another.

Including the guy you’re about to hear from.

He shared how he decided to get even with a scammer and he sent the guy on a wild goose chase after he got a defective washing machine.

Sit back and enjoy!

Do it. Scam the scammer back. “I got scammed last week by a guy on Craigslist. He sold me what I thought was a good working washing machine. He stayed with me for the first 5 minutes to make sure it worked well enough before I paid him $400 cash.

What a bummer…

Then it stopped halfway through the rinse cycle. The thing didn’t work. So I message him, hey this washer isn’t working. What gives? I look up videos and spend 2 hours trying to fix it myself. The machine is a piece of garbage. No response. I’m mad that I got scammed. But then I find more of his Craigslist postings. This guy must have a warehouse of broken appliances waiting to scam people with.

It was time to get even…

I send him an email on one of my burner email accounts asking if he can deliver 2 old dryers to me. I’ll pay extra! He responds immediately. I tell him I’m about 40 miles away. Can he do it? Absolutely! I tell him to meet me in a lot at 3 pm, peak rush hour.

The next day goes by, and he asks if we’re still on. Yeah!

LOL.

2:50 pm rolls along and he says he’s almost there. I tell him I’m running late. I get an email around 3:10 pm: where are you? I tell him I’m so sorry, the traffic is terrible, I’m about 20 minutes out. 3:35 pm: almost here? I say I’m so so so sorry again. I ask if he can pull the big old dryers out of his car so we can load them up faster, I’m almost there. He says he will. 3:45 pm: here yet?

Take that!

His messages kept coming in. He sent me one last sweet note around 4:30 pm saying he was leaving now, thanks for wasting his time. Heading back into the sweet, sweet traffic. I lost $400 but man, it felt good to waste a scammer’s time!”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person has been there.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And another reader weighed in.

Well, that’s one way to handle it.

I’d say he nailed it, wouldn’t you?

Nice work!

You don’t hear too many stories about scammers getting scammed, that’s for sure.