A Teen Boy Begged His Parents for a Few Hours Alone in the Hotel Room. The Hilarious Reason They Suspected the Absolute Worst.

You’d think being a good kid your whole life would pay off, at least earning you trust from your parents.

But see how easily your quest for independence can backfire.

AITA for wanting 1-2 hours alone in a hotel room and making my parents think I have bad intentions? I’m 15 and I’m going on a short trip with my dad to Laughlin, Nevada. We’re staying at a hotel/casino resort. My dad likes spending time in the sportsbook and casino areas, so I asked him something like, “If you place a wager, would you want to watch it in the sportsbook?”

I relate to his reason for asking and see it as completely innocent. However, his family did not.

He said yes, and then asked, “Why? Do you want to be alone in the hotel room?” I said yeah, because honestly, I’ve never had a space completely to myself before, other than being home alone sometimes, and it sounded cool to have 1–2 hours of quiet time in a room that’s just mine for a bit. At first, he seemed totally fine with it. But then he told my mom. And suddenly they both started assuming the absolute worst, like I’d bring a girl over for adult activities, or start doing drugs.

Their reaction baffles me for the following reasons. He sounds like such a good kid! Unlike his parents!

This makes no sense because I don’t know anyone in Laughlin, and I’ve always been a responsible kid. I get straight As, I’ve never gotten in trouble, and I even won an award at school for best behavior in my entire grade. I tried to explain that I just wanted to experience what it feels like to have your own place for a short amount of time, but my dad raised his voice.

I was a goody two shoes, so I’m glad my parents never questioned me for seeking independence.

He said, “Do you think we weren’t teenagers once?! We know what it was like and I don’t want that happening to you!” I get that parents worry, but it honestly made me feel insulted. It felt like they were assuming I’d suddenly act like a completely different person than who I’ve been my whole life. I wasn’t asking for anything risky, just a little independence and quiet time. AITA for wanting a couple hours alone in the hotel room?

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Here is what folks are saying.

Let me tell you, my imagination is running wild!

I don’t blame OP for being offended, especially after all his work being good.

This is what I was thinking!

Not weird if you’re tired and also need a break from your family.

Good point! Some big skeletons in this family’s closet.

Teen is on holiday with his family and asks if he can have the hotel room alone for a bit, fuelling brutal conspiracies.

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