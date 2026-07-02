A Teenager Starts Their First Job At McDonald’s, But Their Boss Immediately Gives Them A Hard Time At The Front Counter

Ahhhh, working in fast food…

It’s a rite of passage for a lot of people, myself included.

I worked at a fast food joint in high school and I enjoyed it…for the most part.

But I knew after a while that I wanted to do something else, so I moved on to the wonderful world of grocery stores!

In today’s story, a teenager didn’t hold back as they described why working at McDonald’s turned out to be a horrible experience for them.

Check out what they had to say!

Fast food is genuinely horrible. “I’m 17, I wanted a job over the summer to make a quick buck so I applied for the golden arches. First of all, the communication there was horrible. they wouldn’t tell me if I was hired or not unless I called them. Even after that, they told me they’d text me numerous times to literally nothing, again I had to call them multiple times for an answer. Finally I get admitted to work, the first day was pretty calm with no issue since I was placed in the back cashier window. The UI is ancient, and it took me a while to really learn it, but it was fine.

Front of the house ain’t no joke!

What really made me dislike it there was when they shifted me into the front. The GM literally told me how to give food out the window. I did that SAME thing just to hear “YOURE NOT PAYING ATTENTION!!!” “ILL LET YOU GO!!”, I NEVER HAD A JOB BEFORE LET ALONE FAST FOOD IM STILL LEARNING?? ITS THE FIRST 20 MINUTES IM UP HERE? Okay whatever. The next day I actually got ahold of everything and I was doing good, until the next day. Before this there was another manager who was watching me, I could tell he wasn’t really fond of me. I come to work Sunday, he’s all rude to me telling me to refill ice. I do that, and then it starts. Rush hour came along, and for whatever reason they expected me to do everything, when I mean everything I mean EVERYTHING under 20 minutes.

People need to take a chill pill…

I get it, fast food is fast paced, but calm down. On top of that, 90% of the entire crew didn’t speak english, so when they asked me for something I couldn’t even understand them. A big horde of customers pull up and I’m being told to do 80 different tasks at the same time, and then these rude customers come in yelling at ME for stuff that isn’t my fault. I was literally sitting there packing orders thinking “I’d rather be a broke bum than work here.” A lot of these are genuinely “you” problems, but I was treated like garbage by managers and staff over there. I did make some good friends though.

Tell us how you really feel!

To any teenager looking for there first job, don’t do fast food. Please for the love of god don’t do fast food.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

There’s nothing wrong with giving a job a shot!

But it sounds like fast food and this person just aren’t compatible.

Also, the managers at this place need to get their act together!

Well, fast food definitely aren’t for everyone…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice