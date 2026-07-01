A Woman Always Adjusted To Her Husband’s Sleeping Habits—Until She Drew The Line At Two Fans Running All Night

Healthy relationships require compromise from both sides.

This woman has spent years adjusting her sleeping habits to accommodate her husband’s bedtime needs and routine. She has made countless sacrifices, including blankets and noise level, just so he can sleep comfortably. But when one more change pushed her past her limit, she finally decided it was time to speak up.

Sharing a bed isn’t always as simple as it sounds. This is one of those couple stories that show how small everyday habits can turn into bigger relationship issues when there’s no compromise. Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my husband he can’t have two fans on while we sleep? I’m new here, but am hopeful some outside perspectives can help me better understand if I’m being a jerk or not. I’ve been married 15 years, and in that time, I’ve accommodated a lot of very particular sleeping needs for my husband. We don’t share blankets because he needs like 5 to sleep and I need 1. He sleeps with a very loud fan for white noise, and I use earplugs because I sleep better without white noise.

This woman had sacrificed a lot just to give her husband a good night’s sleep every night.

It’s always cold in our bedroom because he sleeps best when it’s cold. I wear full on pants, long sleeves, and socks because being cold is painful for me, but I also want him to be comfortable, so I do it. I have literally sacrificed my own comfort again and again over the years to make sure he’s got the right conditions to get a good nights sleep every night.

She turned off the ceiling fan and told him he only gets to pick one fan.

Recently, he started turning on the ceiling fan in addition to the very loud personal fan. The ceiling fan hums, and it makes the room colder. I’ve told him I don’t like it and it makes it even harder for me to sleep at night. But alas, he continues to turn it on every night. This morning, I was annoyed and turned the fan off when I got up. I told him more firmly that it bothers me. I told him he gets one fan, either the small loud one or the ceiling fan, but he doesn’t get both.

Her husband got mad, and now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

Now, he’s angry/annoyed/frustrated. Am I being a jerk? Should I just move to a different bedroom permanently? Or is that just avoiding the larger issue regarding selfishness? Has anyone else successfully dealt with this problem? Thanks in advance.

After years of putting her husband’s comfort first, it’s understandable why OP got frustrated. Her husband’s bedtime needs seemed to be never-ending. I guess if they can’t compromise anymore, sleeping in separate bedrooms might be the best solution here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s see the comments of other Reddit users.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Here are some suggestions.

Plain and simple.

This user has a valid question.

And lastly, this person thinks there are bigger issues here.

A good night’s sleep shouldn’t come at someone else’s expense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.