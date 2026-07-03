A Woman Confronts Her Sensitive Daughter-In-Law At A Children’s Birthday Party, But Refuses To Apologize After Hurting Her Feelings

Family gatherings can quickly turn tense when emotions run high.

The following story is about a woman who has a daughter-in-law who can be too sensitive and emotional.

During a children’s birthday party, her DIL was called fat by a young boy, and she started crying.

Things escalated when she told her DIL to compose herself instead of making a scene.

Do you think she was right to tell her that? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my DIL to stop crying after she got called fat My DIL is a very sensitive soul, to put it lightly. She will end up in tears at basically any pushback. She will also cry at any slightly rude remark. It can be extremely frustrating. Anything brought up will end up with her in tears. You end up looking like a huge jerk.

This woman once called out her daughter-in-law for not removing her muddy shoes.

One example is that she has a habit of not taking off her shoes before going into people’s homes. About a year ago, she was tracking mud into my home. I told her to take off her shoes. She started crying because my tone was too much. I did not yell or anything. My daughter was there and agreed I was not mean when I said to take off her shoes. It was a whole thing.

Her son reminded her not to say things like that to her DIL.

My son gave me a whole lecture about how I cannot say things like that. All I did was tell her to take off her shoes. She is not a quiet crier either. It is loud and everyone notices the moment it happens. Then, everyone needs to comfort her. You are the one who looks like the bad person for making her cry. There are more examples of this. The whole family has had to deal with it.

During a weekend get-together, there was a young boy who was a little rude.

The issue was this weekend’s get-together. It was for my other DIL’s daughter’s birthday. The birthday was going well. There were a lot of young kids. One of the kids is four, almost five. He can be rude. His parents are working on it. He does not have a filter.

The boy called the DIL fat, and she cried out loud.

During the event, she was helping pass out the food. He called her fat. The parents grabbed him. She started crying. It was getting loud. I pulled her off to the side and told her to stop crying. I did not want her to cause a scene at a seven-year-old’s birthday. It was a little kid’s remark. I told her not to come out of the room unless she was composed.

She was asked to apologize to her DIL, but she refused to.

She ended up going to the car. She did not come back to the party. My son and I got into an argument. My point is that she is a grown adult. She is crying over a four-year-old saying something mean. He is telling me to apologize. At this point, I am not.

Whoa! Emotions definitely ran high here. And some grown-ups can really be too sensitive.

In my experience, telling someone to stop crying rarely ends well.

Even if the situation felt small, it clearly wasn’t small to OP’s daughter-in-law.

Looks like there’s a bigger problem here than just a difference of opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that shattered over one couple wanting to bring their kids along on a long-standing annual trip.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

She sounds exhausting, says this one.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Not everyone handles emotions the same way, and that’s okay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.