A Woman Thought The BTS Concert Plans Were Settled—Until Her Stepsister Changed Her Mind

Gifts can sometimes turn into unexpected drama.

The following story involves a woman who bought BTS concert tickets for her niece as a birthday gift.

She also asked her stepsister if she wanted to go, too, but after declining, she let it go and planned the concert with only her, her older sister, and her niece.

Eventually, her stepsister changed her mind and demanded her own ticket.

Things escalated when she told her no and reminded her that she rejected the earlier offer.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not buying my stepsister a BTS concert tickets I am 24F. My stepsister Natasha (35F, fake nickname) and I have had a disagreement for the past two weeks. I really do not see where I am the jerk in this situation. My stepsister has a 14-year-old daughter. I have a sister who is 17. The three of us love BTS. Almost every time we meet, we always end up talking about them somehow.

This woman asked her niece what she wanted for her birthday.

My stepsister, on the other hand, is a K-pop hater. It did not really matter at the beginning. Everyone has their own preference. When BTS announced their tour, I was over the moon and excited because I could now afford to see them. Last month was my niece’s birthday. I asked her what she wanted for her birthday. She said she wanted to go out to eat because she knows I am broke. She did not want to waste my money.

She asked Natasha if she would like to go to the concert with them, and she declined.

But she is my niece. I wanted to do something special for her. I asked Natasha if it would be okay if her daughter went to a concert with my sister and me. She said sure. I also asked her if she would like to go with us. Even though I knew she disliked BTS, I still asked. She said, “F*** no.” So I ignored it.

Her niece was so happy and excited to receive the concert tickets.

On the day of my niece’s birthday, I gave her the gift. The gift was the tickets. She was excited. Natasha was excited, too. Two weeks ago, I received a text message from Natasha. She told me that now she wants to go to the concert. It came out of nowhere. I was confused. I asked her why. She said they had been popping up on her TikTok and Instagram. Now, she kind of likes them. She said she wants to go.

She couldn’t buy another ticket for Natasha.

I laughed because what the eff. I told her that I was only able to buy three tickets. There was nothing I could do about that now. She told me to just give her my sister’s ticket. I said no because it is hers. Natasha got mad and started calling me names. She said I am a jerk for not buying one for her. I reminded her that I asked and she declined.

Now, she wants to know if she was wrong not to buy her stepsister a ticket.

Now, she has my niece’s ticket. She is refusing to let her go with us. I do not see where I was the jerk in this situation. If I was, what can I do to fix it? Any advice would be appreciated.

OP asked her. She declined. I don’t think it’s OP’s fault that she changed her mind.

Clearly, the situation that’s supposed to be fun and exciting took a sharp turn over concert tickets.

And using the niece’s ticket as leverage just feels unfair. Don’t you think so?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that shattered over one couple wanting to bring their kids along on a long-standing annual trip.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Tell her to buy her own ticket, says this one.

Here’s a similar remark.

Finally, this person calls out the stepsister.

You can’t say no first and then expect a VIP upgrade later.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.