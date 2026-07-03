A Woman Watched Her Sibling Give Up Social Housing For A Boyfriend, But After The Breakup She Was Pressured To Share Her One-Bedroom Apartment

Watching someone make a decision you warned them about and then being expected to absorb the fallout when it goes exactly the way you said it would is one of the most frustrating dynamics in any family.

The woman in this story watched her sister give up a social housing contract that had literally transformed her financial life to move in with a boyfriend she’d been dating for five months.

Everyone strongly opposed this idea from the start, letting the sibling know this opportunity wouldn’t come around twice. But still, her sibling defied all advice and moved out anyway.

But when her and her lousy boyfriend broke up, she was left with nowhere else to live.

So despite trying to guide her sister from the start, the woman was soon expected to open up her home to her sibling. And she wasn’t so keen on the idea.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my sister stay with me after her break up? My sister used to live in public housing. A few years ago she was in a complicated situation and she was able to access a social rent contract that would have lasted 6 years. This really helped her because she was able to save money, invest on herself and take risks. That led her to a better job and higher income.

For a while, things were starting to look up for her sister.

With the new job she was above the limit earnings to apply again for a public owned apartment. Which means after her contract ended she would have to leave. When she met her boyfriend she decided to move in with him 5 months into the relationship. In the social apartment she wasn’t allowed to have roommates. For context, it was an apartment only for women and their kids. There were domestic abuse victims in there so they were even more strict about male roommates.

So, against the family’s wishes, her sister decided to go all in with her boyfriend.

She decided to move with her boyfriend. We all told her it was a bad idea. She should take advantage of what she had left of the social renting to save money. She could go visit and stay with her boyfriend whenever she wanted. And keep in mind she was moving in an expensive part of town. So even if she was sharing bills it would be way more expensive than her apartment.

To no one’s surprise, the relationship quickly ends.

Anyways, fast forward to now, they broke up 2 months after moving in together. Rent in this city is complicated and she can’t find a cheap place to stay.

Now her sibling doesn’t have many options.

My parents live in a different town and she can’t stay with them. I live with my partner in a one room apartment. We have a living room that is used both as a living space and work space for my partner. So it doesn’t really feel like anyone will be comfortable with my sister here.

Her parents have a lot of opinions on that.

My parents seem to think that I’m punishing her, as if I was saying “I told you so” and the reason why I’m writing is because deep down I feel like they might be right. I do think that everything we warned her about has happened. And I do feel like why should my partner have to pay the consequences of her bad decisions? AITA?

Sounds like this sibling was warned multiple times, but still chose not to listen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her sibling needs to learn that her actions have consequences.

Three people in a one-bedroom apartment just isn’t realistic.

Cramming everyone in one space would likely just hurt their relationship even more.

This is a problem she’s going to have to solve on her own.

This woman isn’t punishing her sister. She’s protecting her own household from absorbing the consequences of a decision everyone saw coming.

A one-room apartment with a partner who works from the living room isn’t a space that can accommodate a third adult without everyone’s quality of life taking a hit. That’s just the honest reality of the situation.

Her parents have a lot to say for two people who aren’t willing to give up their comfort. It’s unfair for this woman to bear the sole moral burden on this situation.

Her sibling needs to learn her lesson so she can start making better decisions for herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.