An Adopted Bride Banned Her Biological Mom From Her Wedding. She Knew the Drama Wasn’t Worth the Risk.

There never fails to be drama when it comes to a wedding guest list…

Maybe some friends get upset, a family member takes offense, or some random person you barely know gets all bent out of shape because they didn’t make the cut.

But you know that things have to be pretty bad if someone doesn’t invite their own biological mom to the festivities.

A woman went on the record and explained why she decided to do just that.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not inviting my biological mother to my wedding? “I (F) was adopted when I was 9. My biological mother was inconsistent throughout my childhood. At times she was absent, at times she became obsessive, and things escalated to the point that restraining orders were in place until I turned 18.

She wanted to know about her past…

As an adult, I decided to open communication again. Not because everything was magically okay, but because I wanted answers. I wanted to understand where I came from and see if there was any possibility of having some kind of relationship. One of the biggest issues is that she has never respected the woman who actually raised me. My adoptive mom was the one who showed up. She parented me, supported me, and did the day-to-day work of raising me. But my biological mother seemed to expect the title and recognition of “mom” while dismissing or disrespecting the person who was actually there. When I got engaged, I spent a long time thinking about whether to invite her. I went back and forth because guilt is powerful and family kept saying things like, “You’ll regret this,” and “She’s your mother.” But when I pictured my wedding day, I realized I was more worried about managing her emotions than enjoying my wedding.

She did what was best for herself…

So I chose peace. I did not invite my biological mother or my younger brother. That decision caused a lot of backlash. I was guilted heavily and told I was cruel, selfish, and denying her a milestone she deserved. My perspective is that weddings are invitations, not obligations. I wanted the people there who made me feel safe, loved, and celebrated. I don’t dislike her. I’m not trying to punish her. I just didn’t want to spend my wedding day carrying years of complicated emotions and tension. AITA for not inviting my biological mother (and brother) to my wedding?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Well, it sounds like she has a lot of good reasons for doing this.

In all honesty, her mom sounds like a real handful.

Let’s hope she doesn’t crash the wedding!

You can’t blame her one bit for making this decision.