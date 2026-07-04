An Aggressive Dog Has Been Terrorizing His Neighborhood for Four Years — Animal Control Has Done Absolutely Nothing

A single aggressive dog is a problem, but four of them running as a pack is practically a concept for a new horror film.

Most owners whose dog bites someone take steps to make sure it never happens again. These neighbors went a completely different direction.

In the following story, a homeowner has spent four years living beside an overly aggressive dog that’s bitten two relatives and a jogger.

But rather than address the concerns of his neighbors, the owners brought home three more aggressive dogs that now roam together as a snarling group.

Animal control has been called, the dog has been quarantined, and somehow still nothing has changed.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbors dog is terrifying and won’t stop barking My neighbors have a boxer who has been a constant problem for the past four years. They were required to put up a fence because the dog would come into my backyard numerous times and threaten my family and animals.

This dog has pretty much put the entire neighborhood into a state of fear and paranoia.

The amount of times my family had to flee in fear into the house after that dog was aggressively barking and chasing them terrified me. It has also attacked and bitten two of my relatives and a jogger.

Many other residents have tried to report it, but so far, they’ve gotten nowhere.

After multiple complaints to animal control and it even getting put in quarantine, the dog is still outside barking non-stop every day and lunging at people who walk by. I’ve seen my family outside doing yard work and the dog just stares at them and continues to bark aggressively non-stop through the fence. It literally tries to squeeze through and get out.

That wasn’t even the worst of it.

Worse is that the neighbors have gotten three more aggressive dogs that bark as much with it. When they are together they run in a group and bark and try to bite. Almost happened to me and a friend.

This homeowner starts to fear what could happen if someone doesn’t step up and do anything.

I also get nervous because a bunch of children walk near where we live and this dog has cornered and almost hurt a kid before.

Since no one else bothers to help, this resident is starting to lose hope.

I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m in genuine fear for my animals and family because of this aggressive animal, I don’t know what to do. Animal control has done nothing to stop this aggressive dangerous animal. I’ve been told by numerous of my fellow neighbors that they have been chased or almost bitten by that same dog.

What a genuinely scary situation.

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Redditors are sure to have an idea or two.

This commenter agrees this is a huge problem that deserves a quick solution.

This user also shares several of their best tips.

Maybe there’s more strength in numbers.

If nothing else works, this user has a few last-ditch options.

This has gone well past a neighbor dispute and into public safety territory.

A dog with a documented bite history of aggression is a lawsuit and an injury waiting to happen, and adding three more aggressive dogs to the equation only raises the odds.

If animal control keeps stonewalling, the move is to escalate above them: file police reports for each incident, contact the county or city officials who oversee animal control, and get every neighbor who’s been chased or bitten to document their experiences in writing.

A paper trail with multiple victims is much harder to ignore than a lone complaint.

He’s done the right thing for four years. Now it’s time to go over the heads of the people who didn’t listen.

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