An Unexpected Trip to the Vet Pushed Back Their Travel Plans—and Led to a Heated Argument With His Mother-in-Law

Family emergencies can disrupt even the most carefully planned schedules.

The following story is about a man who delayed visiting his in-laws after his family dog had a terrifying medical episode.

His wife supported the decision, but her mother reacted poorly and created tension.

When they finally visited, emotions ran high, and the situation quickly escalated into an unnecessary confrontation.

Yikes! Looks like a family drama had brewed up. Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for screaming at my mother-in-law My wife and I were due to move to another country. We were staying at my mother’s house before we left. We needed to get some of my wife’s things from her mother’s house. The morning we were due to leave, my mother’s dog had a seizure or stroke. He is the family dog, my baby. It was the most horrifying thing I have ever seen. He survives.

This man and his wife decided to delay going to her mom’s place.

Obviously, we are all traumatized. My wife tells me we can delay going back to her mother’s house, so I can be there for my mother. We needed to finish packing. My wife can be there for me. Her mother is not happy. She starts crying. She guilts my wife into changing her mind. Then, her mother tells her not to bother coming that day.

They sensed negative vibes from her parents.

We delay by a day. We get there and there is a bad vibe from her parents. My wife is upstairs in her old room. She is upset. I decide to go speak with her parents. Her mother is alone in the living room. I try to open a dialogue. At one point, she starts raising her voice. I tell her three times that I can shout, too. She does not listen.

He started screaming back, but he felt guilty afterwards.

I scream. I think I told her to shut the eff up. Admittedly, I should not have. I was still upset over what happened with the dog and how my wife was. Do you think we were wrong to delay getting there? Am I wrong for expecting an apology from her?

Whoa, that’s a lot of stress hitting all at once. Grief and tension can easily spill over into arguments.

It’s understandable why OP reacted that way, given that his dog had a health emergency.

Still, shouting back at parents may leave a negative impression.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Short and straightforward.

Compassion should matter more than keeping a schedule.

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