Just 72 Hours Before the Wedding, a Conflict Over an AI Music Track Is Testing Her Boundaries With Her In-Laws

If you’ve ever planned your own wedding, you’ll know how much fun it can be. There are venues to view, cakes to sample, and catering to taste, not to mention dresses to try on, and plenty of drinks and social activities to enjoy. The run up to your special day can bring you, your family, and your friends together in a really special way, and at the end of all that you get to marry your best friend. What could be better?

Well, the truth is there is plenty to be less upbeat about. Trying to collect and coax out tens if not hundreds of RSVPs from other people who have their own lives, and for whom your wedding is just a random day in the future? Not easy.

Dealing with all the paperwork, all the meetings, all the things that have to be organized in the right place at the right time? Frustrating.

Anxiety about the weather, worries about standing up in front of all those people, and having to cope with personality clashes and other people’s weird behavior? Yeah, that’s not fun at all.

If you’re in the midst of all that, take a deep breath. Everything will be okay. And at the end of it, you will get to marry your best friend. By that point, nothing else will matter.

The woman in this story is in the midst of a minutiae of last minute dramas, just three days away from her wedding. So when her mother-in-law tried to sneak a tacky touch into the wedding, she stood her ground, but somehow everything continued to get worse from there.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for telling my mother-in-law that she can’t play an AI generated song at my wedding? I (27, female) am getting married soon, and my DJ reached out to me FOUR days before my wedding and said that my (soon-to-be) mother-in-law (50, female) asked if she could play a surprise song that she had “made” for the groom. She is obsessed with ChatGPT and I couldn’t be more anti-AI. I knew it was going to be AI slop. I asked the DJ to send me the song and yeah… it was AI, hyper-specific about my fiancé (27, male) and his family dynamics and mentions both of us by name multiple times which really takes me out of the moment mentally. It’s FIVE MINUTES LONG, and the second half of it gives “boy mom who is giving up her baby” energy.

Yikes. Let’s see how this woman is tackling this mother-in-law issue.

I asked if she would be willing to play the song for him before the ceremony while he gets ready or even at our rehearsal dinner. The song truly reads like she wrote him a letter or a toast and had ChatGPT make it into a song. In my opinion, it’s not appropriate for our 195 person wedding reception.

But her future mother-in-law wasn’t happy with this suggestion either.

She responded “It’s ok… I’ll do it another time” and then followed with a text saying that she “hasn’t felt included except for signing checks.” Mind you, I took her dress shopping with me, brought her along to tour the venue with me, and all three of her other kids have a role in our wedding despite my fiancé and I having a total of eight siblings between us that we’re trying to include.

Meanwhile, she gets to be in the processional, the family wedding pics, and have a whole mother/son dance at our wedding so I’m not sure what more she was expecting from us. Plus, one of her kids is an eighteen-year-old girl, so she WILL get the chance to be “mother of the bride” one day and be “fully included” to the extent that she feels entitled to I guess.

Still, the bride continued scrambling to appease the woman.

I offered (against my better judgement) to let her play the song during their mother/son dance, and I was going to have the DJ fade it out after two minutes, but get this: she doesn’t want to play her “special surprise song” during the mother/son dance. She doesn’t want it to take the place of the song my fiancé picked for them, because she thinks he stressed over the song and is sentimentally attached to it, but that’s not the the case. My fiancé has a stepmom and will be doing a mother/son dance with her as well, so my MIL thought it would be appropriate for him to do TWO mother dances and then STILL play an additional five minute-long song that is poorly written by a robot. She hasn’t spoken to me since I told her no. The wedding is three days away and we’ve always had a good relationship until this. AITA?

Sure, the future mother-in-law might feel like she has a big stake in the wedding, especially since it seems like she is paying or at least contributing to it financially.

But the truth is, it is not her wedding, and she is not supposed to be the centre of attention here.

The people getting married are ultimately the ones with the final say here, and she shouldn’t be going over their heads.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person encouraged the bride to continue putting her foot down.

While others had endured similar situations.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that she should get her fiancé involved.

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It makes sense that, until now, her fiancé hasn’t been involved since the song was supposed to be a surprise. It’s nice that the mother of the groom wanted to do something special for her son, but unfortunately she’s gone about it in the wrong way. There’s a difference between playing a song while he’s getting ready and having an emotional moment together, and blasting and AI slop song for almost two hundred people to sit through. The former is sweet and personal, the latter is awkward.

Unfortunately because she’s not taking no for an answer, the groom is going to have to get involved here. After all, she is his mother, and it’s important that the no comes from him.

It’s unfair that the bride is having to deal with all this, especially so close to her wedding day. She should be able to relax at this point, not be having to placate awkward parents.

Ultimately, though she’s the mother of the groom, this is not her day – so she shouldn’t be making it all about her.

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