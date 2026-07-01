She Warned a Customer He Was About to Select $20 Cash Back — He Ignored Her, Got the Money, and Then Refused to Take It

Nobody likes realizing they made a mistake, but usually, the easiest solution is to admit it and move on.

But, as this copy center employee recently learned, that’s not how it always works.

While ringing up a customer, the employee noticed the man had accidentally selected $20 cash back before the transaction was complete.

Instead of ignoring it, the employee stopped and asked if the customer meant to choose that option.

The customer insisted he hadn’t selected cash back and told the employee to keep going.

A few moments later, the man refused to take the very money he had accidentally requested and started yelling instead.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

Guy accidentally chooses to get cash back. Refuses to take his own money It was another normal day at the copy and print department I work at, and I saw that a customer walked in. He’s a tall guy and an older dude, and the long-time employees usually sigh when they catch sight of him. He’s a troublemaker, usually catching an attitude with anyone he communicates with. Long before he caused the scene, he was butting into me and another customer who were trying to make business cards. The customer asked how his day was going, and he started this whole thing about why “How’s your day going?” is a rude question. I forgot what he said because he talks so fast.

He tried to fix the situation before things went too far.

After he talked to different people about weird stuff, I got to checking him out and getting him on his way. I rang his prints up, and he inserted his card. After violently telling the tiny card reader he wanted his receipt printed, he put his card in. Then we got to the cash back screen. I watched him pick up the touchscreen pen and hit “$20” violently. He then went and hit “None” about five times violently. I stopped him from entering his PIN and asked, “Did you want $20 cashback or no cashback? I think you hit $20 by accident.” He gave me a look and said, “I didn’t hit no cash back. I hit none. You saw me.”

Then came the speeches.

He then proceeded to go on about how cash back is a fraud (which is not true, but okay. Whatever. I’ll listen to him. I don’t have a choice), and somehow got on the topic about how things like chicken at supermarkets are not real chicken. After that whole speech, I checked my monitor, and sure enough, it said, “Cashback selected for $20.00.” After he entered his PIN, I then told him that it said he selected $20 cashback. He was like, “Boy. I already told you no. I hit none on the screen.” The transaction finalized, and I pulled out $20 from the register because he asked for $20 cashback. I handed him the receipt, and he saw the $20 bill and asked, “What’s this?” I told him it was his cashback.

At this point, things got way worse.

And this is when everything hit the fan. He stood up straight and raised his tone at me, saying, “I said no cashback! Why you handing me this **** money?!” I stayed calm and told him, “I can try to refund it, okay? Let me see the receipt.” I called over for some help, and my fellow associate said, “Yeah. Idk how to refund cashbacks. You should ask the manager.” I called the manager over, and she told him, “Yeah. I don’t think we can refund cashbacks.”

The manager even called the company’s headquarters to help the man.

He then said, “Well, I won’t take it. I didn’t ask for no cashback. I have enough money in my wallet. See?” He then pulled out his wallet and opened the money pouch to show us, for some reason. My manager then called the help desk at the Office Depot headquarters in Florida, and they said that they could not refund cashbacks. Keep in mind what a cashback is. It basically pulls money out from your bank and turns it into cash that you get as change from the register. It’s a courtesy and does not lower your wealth at all. So the way that the guy would refuse to take it is ridiculous because he could go deposit it into his bank, and he would be back to normal like he never did a cashback.

Unfortunately, there was no way to change the transaction.

My manager tried to void the transaction but found out that it wouldn’t refund the cashback. It would only refund what he paid for, which was the prints, and he STILL refused to take the cashback. After causing a scene in front of a line of about 3 people and calling my manager and me liars a couple of times, he eventually gave up and stormed out without his own money. So, basically, the guy was refusing to take his own money. That’s literally the whole situation. It was a minor mistake that he blew way out of proportion, making it look like we were refusing to help him. We literally couldn’t help him because a cashback is not made to be a refundable item. It’s a courtesy, through and through.

Yikes! What a response to such a minor issue.

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Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this guy’s attitude.

This person has age jokes.

This must’ve been a long time ago.

It’s hard not to feel sorry for this guy.

Hmm… that’s interesting.