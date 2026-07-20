She Kept Warning Her Sibling About the Toddler and the Cat. Then One Moment Changed Everything

Some animals give exactly one warning before they stop being patient. This one gave three.

A cat owner had been telling her sibling for visit after visit to keep an eye on her toddler around the family cat, and got waved off every single time.

So when the kid ended up holding the cat upside down while mom scrolled her phone five feet away, and the cat did what cats eventually do.

But instead of apologizing for neglecting to follow the warnings, her sister called her a psycho and accused her of “letting it happen.”

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my sister to stop letting my nephew grab my cat My sister (34) has a 3 year old and I have a 5 year old Siberian cat named Moose, who tolerates being picked up for maybe 10 seconds before he starts wriggling and nips if you don’t put him down.

Her nephew isn’t the most gentle when it comes to her cat.

So every visit her son makes a beeline for him, and every visit I ask her to keep an eye on it, but she brushes me off with the “he loves animals” line even after Moose has warned him twice with minor scratches. This weekend I stepped into the kitchen for a couple minutes and came back to find her son holding Moose upside down by the ribs while my sister sat scrolling her phone 5 feet away.

She tried to put a stop to it, but soon disaster struck.

So I said, “Put him down please,” not loud but firm, and she said, “He’s fine, leave them,” right before Moose scratched him across the wrist, with blood this time. Her son screamed and my sister immediately said I “let it happen” and that Moose was clearly not safe around kids.

This goes against everything she’s been telling her sister for months now.

So I told her Moose has warned him every visit and she’s ignored me every time, and until her son is old enough to leave the cat alone she either needs to watch him constantly or come without him. She called me a psycho and rang our mum, who called me 20 minutes later to say I was making it a bigger deal than it needs to be. Third scratch though. AITA?

Her sister definitely isn’t winning any parenting awards anytime soon.

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What did Reddit have to say?

If this mother blames anyone, it should be herself for her own inaction.

Some people would rather make everyone else suffer before taking responsibility for their own actions.

The cat already gave many warnings, but her sister was too obtuse to see them.

This woman is acting like more of a child than her own son.

Three warnings and one bloody scratch later, the math on this isn’t complicated. A five-year-old cat who tolerates ten seconds of handling before nipping is about as predictable as animals get.

The sister had every opportunity to prevent this and chose her phone instead. Calling the boundary “psycho” after the fact doesn’t erase the two prior scratches she waved off with the same tired line.

The cat communicated, but it was the humans who weren’t paying attention.

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