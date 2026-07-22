She Thought She’d Found the Perfect Roommate—Until Daily Life Together Changed Everything

No matter how much you might like a person, there are always going to be people that aren’t compatible to live together. And if one person is very messy and the other is very tidy, this is something that will irk both of you, especially the tidy person.

The messy person, of course, probably isn’t going to be bothered if the tidy person has tidied up, but they might be annoyed if they’re frequently reminded to clean up. However for the tidy person, the constant messes are going to become really bothersome. This is why, when you’re choosing roommates, it’s important to choose wisely.

The young woman in this story agreed to live with her roommate, who she’d known for three weeks, knowing what a lovely person she was.

But there was just one problem.

This fellow college student was incredibly messy, to the point that things were becoming quite unhygienic. And as hard as she tried, she couldn’t put up with this any longer.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not wanting the roommate I had last year? Last summer I (nineteen, female) met my roommate “Cassidy” (also nineteen, female) at a college summer program for students with autism. We were roommates for this program for three weeks, and during this we shared a dorm. I quickly learned that Cassidy was quite messy: she would leave her trash everywhere and was overall very disorganized. However, I bore with it and even requested her to be my roommate for the upcoming school year, which went through.

Let’s see how things were when they lived together for a year.

When the school year rolled around, Cassidy and I moved into our on-campus apartment. She was and still is a very sweet girl, but she was notoriously disorganized and dirty. She would get groceries for the two of us, which I greatly appreciated, but she would still leave her trash everywhere and leave half-eaten food in the refrigerator for weeks on end. I eventually got fed up with it and told my advisor about this problem, and she advised me to take pictures of the mess. Cassidy had, over the course of a couple of months, left clutter and trash in every room in the apartment except my bedroom (the apartment has two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, a kitchen and a living room). At this point I only felt comfortable being in my room whenever I was home.

Let’s see how the RA helped them to deal with the issue.

That was the fall semester. When the spring semester rolled around, my advisor (who was also Cassidy’s advisor) organized a chore list for the two of us. One week, I would clean the living room and kitchen and she would clean the bathroom, and the roles were switched every week. Our bedrooms were ours to take care of separately since they weren’t shared. However, this plan fell through when it came to Cassidy. Every week, I would do my required chores (and send photo proof to my advisor), but Cassidy would do nothing, so I was more or less cleaning all of the shared spaces by myself. One time, I came home from breakfast, and the smell of trash hit me like a bus. I quickly learned that Cassidy had bagged up the trash in the kitchen the night before, but hadn’t bothered to take it out. I took out the trash myself, then immediately informed my advisor.

Read on to find out how the young woman was feeling, and where this left things for the next year.

I was disappointed at this situation because, even with the chores list, it seemed like Cassidy wasn’t holding up her end. In fact, the one week she did do all of her chores was because my advisor bribed her with food. Now, the new school year is quickly approaching, and I just received an email today that my best friend, who I had requested to be my new roommate, would be living with another new student (my best friend is a rising freshman while I’m a rising sophomore). I will learn who my new roommate is next week, and I’m nervous to say the least. My parents tell me that it’s alright to not want Cassidy as a roommate again because of everything I went through regarding her messes, but I don’t want to come off as a jerk. AITA?

It really sucks that, after all this, this young woman won’t be able to live with her best friend next year instead of Cassidy.

But she’s quite right to choose not to live with someone who makes their living conditions unsanitary.

It’s not a bad friend to choose not to live with someone. In fact, it’s likely much better for any friendship they might have in the long run.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that she was making the right decision.

While others thought that Cassidy had brought this on herself.

Meanwhile, this Redditor wished her luck with her future roommate.

It sucks that these two couldn’t make things work, especially since it seems that they would have gotten on otherwise. But the fact that Cassidy refused to clean up after herself, increasing the load on her roommate, who was already dealing with classes and all the extra stuff that comes with being neurodivergent, meant that they were never going to be able to live together long term.

If Cassidy had been receptive to their advisor’s support and guidance, then maybe whatever chance these two had of being roommates for longer could have been salvaged. But the fact that Cassidy refused to take part, at least until there was food involved? Well, that was the end of that.

Of course, there are other roommates out for Cassidy, just as there are for her former roommate. Because for these young women who are living out their college experiences, it’s important that they find people they are compatible with, whose living and hygiene standards match their own on both ends of the scale.

In reality, new roommates will be the best option for both of them.

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