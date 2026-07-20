Everything Seemed Normal at the Phone Store, But Then a Cockroach Crawled Out of the Customer’s Notebook

Retail work…it’s not for the weak!

You need to have your wits about you at all times and, to quote Patrick Swayze from the film Road House, you have to expect the unexpected.

But even if you’re the most seasoned customer service veteran, chances are that you’ve probably never encountered something like this…

A retail worker shared a story about an experience they had on the job that will make you cringe, laugh, and recoil in horror.

Let’s take a look!

Cockroach crawled off this lady today. She did not react. “I work at a phone store. A woman came in for help with her husband’s phone. She couldn’t tell me what was wrong with it or why he sent her in there, just that we needed to fix it.

There are always customers like this to deal with…

Asking her questions was like trying to swim in a pool of molasses. Maybe it has a virus? She’s not sure. At some point, she produced a notebook. There was nothing written in the notebook. She thought I might be able to tell her what should go in the notebook. I remain unconvinced that she is literate.

This was about to get interesting..

She set the notebook on the counter and, lo and behold, what crawls out? A cockroach. Scurrying across the counter, clearly not expecting this woman to ever have need of a pencil and paper. I *thwack*ed it with a notepad of my own. I look at the bug guts. I look at her. I look at the bug guts and I look at her.

This lady was something else!

She says nothing. I say, “oh my god.” She says, “so does it have a virus?” It did not. It was a perfectly functional iPhone 15 and I have no idea what she wanted from me.”

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And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a story to tell.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Boy, was that something, or what?!?!

Retail workers deal with a lot, but cockroaches are typically not part of the equation.

You just never know…

There’s never a dull moment in customer service jobs!

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