Customer Insisted On Returning Shoes To A Grocery Store, Then He Got Angry When Employees Said No

Sir, this is a grocery store…

I have a feeling, deep down in my bones, that a lot of folks who actually work at grocery stores, have ever had to say that before.

Am I right, or am I right?

Because, who would be confused by that?

Well…the guy in this story was!

And a worker told folks all about what happened.

We think you’re gonna be amused by this!

Check out what happened.

Guy believed I worked at a universal customer service location… “This happened a few years ago when I worked at a major grocery store in Canada, but it’s one of my favorite angry customer stories and figured it’s a good one for this thread. I was working the customer service desk when this family comes up to the counter with their cart. The father proceeds to pick up a Reebok bag and tells me he has a discrepancy with his bill. I figured he just packed whatever product he was actually talking about inside the bag -which happened more often than not. Boy was I wrong.

Huh…?

He pulled out a box containing sneakers and a Reebok receipt, claiming he didn’t get his discount and wanted us to refund it for him. I honestly just stared at him blankly for what felt like a full minute before telling him that this was the wrong store, and he’d have to go back to Reebok and resolve his issue there. He then looked at the “Customer Service” sign behind me and goes “isn’t this customer service?? The store is too far out of my way, just give me my 15% discount!”

What the hell was this guy talking about?!?!

Again, couldn’t even fathom what was going on and just stared at him in disbelief. I had to explain to him that this wasn’t a universal customer service desk, and that we only deal with issues regarding our own products. He had absolutely none of it and started yelling at me, claiming I was a terrible employee who deserved to be fired for refusing to help him and asks to speak with a manager. I told him that wouldn’t be a problem and happily called one down. The look on my managers face when the customer explained the situation was gold… but the look on the customers face when when the manager reiterated what I had told him? Absolutely priceless.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, that was weird!

This guy was an odd duck, huh?

You can say that again!

This customer was the definition of the word CLUELESS.