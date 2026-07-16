Customer Mocks Employee’s Name and His Parents, but He Still Goes Out of His Way to Help

People generally have little to no control over what their parents name them, so you should never make fun of someone’s name.

What would you do if a customer was critical of your unusual name and even asked if your parents were high when picking it out?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and of course he took offense to it, but he remained professional and finished helping the customer before sending him on his way.

I can’t believe he put up with the guy like this. That guy was a jerk and should have been kicked out.

Customer ridicules my parents as well as me because my name is unusual So, a bit of back story, I’m a manager at a rental car company.

Let’s see what they had to put up with.

Today I’m at a small office inside a repair shop (the girl that usually works here called in sick, wonder why….). Pretty easy gig. Other than having to put up with people like this:

Normal so far.

Guy: Hey thanks man, I appreciate the help! Me: Absolutely, glad to be of assistance.

It isn’t a very common name.

Guy: Oh hey, I didn’t catch your name. Me: Kye. Guy: Wut?

Come on, now. It isn’t that hard.

Me: (Sigh..) Kye. Guy: How do you spell that? Me: ……..K-Y-E.

I’ll give you just one guess.

Guy: How’d you get a name like that? Me: My mother is very creative.

Wow, this is just rude.

Guy: Oh yeah? Were your parents smoking pot of something? [Begins miming someone smoking marijuana(I’m Mormon, making this really offensive)] Me: I wasn’t involved in the decision-making process, have a good one.

Putting up with people like this would be awful.

I am so glad my last day is on Thursday…..

Why would someone be such a jerk to an employee who is trying to help them?

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is a great response.

People make fun of common names too.

This person also has a weird name.

It isn’t that hard to spell.

This person is sick of it.

He wasn’t being funny, he was straight up mean. There is no reason to say something like this to someone, especially someone you don’t know.

While it is good that this guy remained professional, it would have been more satisfying for him to put the customer in his place.