She Realized Her Coworker Kept Ignoring Her Shift Handover Reports, so She Decided to Stop Sending Them

Respect is a two-way street, especially in the workplace. You can’t expect someone to be kind to you if you were rude to them.

In this story, an employee has a colleague who ignored her shift report and dismissed her during handoff.

The colleague was texting and laughing and was openly refusing to pay attention to important patient updates.

Later, when she had no idea how the shift was going, she demanded a full verbal report and started complaining that she wasn’t being informed properly.

Seriously? The audacity of that coworker is unbelievable. Check the full details below.

Rude coworker… A few weeks ago, I was giving report to a coworker. She was texting and laughing on her phone the entire time. I asked if she was listening. She said, “Not really. I’m doing this thing where I don’t pay attention to things I don’t care about. So you’re really just wasting your breath.”

This woman stopped giving her coworker a verbal report.

I only said, “This is a shift report, but okay.” Since then, I have only been greeting her, “Hey NAME,” and immediately giving her the keys. I leave the paper report with the patient’s name and “See EMAR notes.”

The coworker started asking for details.

Today, she gave me an attitude while telling me to do better with my shift reports. She said she never knows what is going on for the shift. She had the nerve to ask me to stand there and verbally give report. The exact thing I did when she told me I was wasting my breath.

She told her to just read the notes.

I just told her to read the EMAR notes. I walked away. I could not believe the audacity. She is something else.

Wow, that was a great response! That kind of workplace behavior is honestly exhausting.

Ignoring a shift report but expecting full attention later doesn’t really add up.

Clear communication only works when both sides are willing to participate. Otherwise, it just turns into unnecessary frustration.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user advises documenting everything.

You are 100% justified, says this person.

This person shares what they would do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

If you don’t want to listen, don’t be surprised when people stop talking.

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