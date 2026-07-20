She Has a Documented Medical Condition, But Her Manager Just Threatened to Fire Her for Using the Restroom Too Much

Using the bathroom is a normal part of everyone’s day, and some medical conditions mean that you have to do it more often or more urgently than others.

What would you do if you had a medical condition that made it so you often had to use the restroom right after arriving at work, but your boss kept giving you a hard time because of it?

That is what happened to the worker in this story. She went to HR to make sure she didn’t get in trouble, and they said that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Sadly, this is just how some micromanagers are, even though it just makes employees unhappy and less loyal. Check out the details below, and see if you think she handled it properly.

Management be CRAZY right now My management team in my workplace are absolutely ridiculous.

I’m going through a temporary medical issue right now that causes less than pleasant, semi-frequent bathroom ventures. My commute is around an 1 – 1 hour and 15 minutes to get to work depending on traffic and which train I can catch.

No big deal, she seems to have it under control.

So, I make sure to use the bathroom before heading to work and then once I get to work I use the restroom again. There have been a small number of times over the past 2 months I’ve walked into my office but would immediately need to use the restroom before heading to my desk.

What kind of manager gets upset at this type of thing?

Well, even after explaining that I NEED to use the restroom, management has decided to start keeping tabs and are threatening discipline over this. I understand that I could’ve requested an accommodation and been fine and dandy, but I would’ve NEVER THOUGHT that my management would be so upset that I wasnt at my desk at my start time because I needed to use the bathroom first.

She should definitely get a doctor’s note just to avoid problems.

Constantly they complain about being short staffed, but when I explain to them that I could’ve easily taken FMLA and been gone for 2 months, the response was “oh we would’ve figured it out” and rolled their eyes at me. Crazy world we live in, man. I did contact HR directly after a confrontation today and asked them to clarify if an employee would be punished for using the restroom in general and not being at their desk at their start time because of this.

At least HR is being reasonable.

Their response? No. The employee should try and let management know IF POSSIBLE.

Some managers just feel the need to try to control everything that their employees do, and it is ridiculous. As long as she is getting her work done, why do they even care?

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

It is good when a boss is understanding. Sadly, not all of them are.

Now this is funny.

Yes, she needs to file for an accommodation right away.

There are a lot of terrible bosses out there.

I agree, this is a good option.

How her boss is handling this situation is not just stupid; it might be illegal. She needs to file the proper paperwork to ensure she is protected, and she needs to tell HR to put a stop to his harassment.

It is always better to have medical documentation in place before you need it than to wait until management makes it an issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.