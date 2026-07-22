The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

Wearing a uniform with a company logo is usually enough to prove you work somewhere, unless a customer decides your cane disqualifies you entirely.

One employee was forced to deal with a customer like this when she was actively directing a couple of coworkers on their next task.

This customer approached needing assistance and, upon seeing her, declared he needed to speak with someone who “really works here.”

She calmly informed him she did in fact work there, only to be told flatly that having a cane meant she couldn’t possibly be an employee.

He spent the rest of his visit bouncing between staff members hoping for a different answer, and got the exact same response every single time.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Actually, sir, I DO work here I walk with a cane. It doesn’t interfere with the majority of the duties of my job. A customer asked for assistance and was directed to me.

The customer wasn’t impressed, which puzzled the employee.

He came over, looked at me, and said, “I need to talk to someone who really works here.” I’m wearing the correct uniform with a large company logo on my shirt and am in the process of telling a couple of employees what I want them to do next.

Once she tried to correct the customer, he dug his head in the sand.

I informed him that I work there and he says, “No, I need someone who works here, not you. You have a cane, so you can’t work here.” He eventually gave up and left because everyone he spoke to told him that I was the person he needed to speak to and was the one who could help him.

Since when does using a cane mean that you’re not an employee?

Redditors are sure to have some thoughts.

Some customers really need to leave their prejudices at home.

Customers aren’t exactly known for being good listeners.

This user shares another frustrating example.

This customer service employee had a very similar experience with a rude customer making assumptions.

There’s something almost satisfying about watching an assumption get debunked by the exact system the person was trying to work around.

This customer didn’t want to believe a woman with a cane could be the employee he needed, so he went looking for a second opinion, then a third, then presumably more, and got the same answer every single time.

Uniforms and job titles exist precisely so people don’t have to prove their competence based on physical appearance, and this customer learned that the hard way.

It’s crazy to believe some people really think this way.