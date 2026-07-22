July 22, 2026 at 3:15 pm

The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman wearing red apron uniform

Pexels/Reddit

Wearing a uniform with a company logo is usually enough to prove you work somewhere, unless a customer decides your cane disqualifies you entirely.

One employee was forced to deal with a customer like this when she was actively directing a couple of coworkers on their next task.

This customer approached needing assistance and, upon seeing her, declared he needed to speak with someone who “really works here.”

She calmly informed him she did in fact work there, only to be told flatly that having a cane meant she couldn’t possibly be an employee.

He spent the rest of his visit bouncing between staff members hoping for a different answer, and got the exact same response every single time.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Actually, sir, I DO work here

I walk with a cane. It doesn’t interfere with the majority of the duties of my job.

A customer asked for assistance and was directed to me.

The customer wasn’t impressed, which puzzled the employee.

He came over, looked at me, and said, “I need to talk to someone who really works here.”

I’m wearing the correct uniform with a large company logo on my shirt and am in the process of telling a couple of employees what I want them to do next.

Once she tried to correct the customer, he dug his head in the sand.

I informed him that I work there and he says, “No, I need someone who works here, not you. You have a cane, so you can’t work here.”

He eventually gave up and left because everyone he spoke to told him that I was the person he needed to speak to and was the one who could help him.

Since when does using a cane mean that you’re not an employee?

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Redditors are sure to have some thoughts.

Some customers really need to leave their prejudices at home.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 5.41.05 PM The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

Customers aren’t exactly known for being good listeners.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 5.42.09 PM The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

This user shares another frustrating example.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 5.42.44 PM The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

This customer service employee had a very similar experience with a rude customer making assumptions.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 5.43.22 PM The Register Crisis: How a Customer’s Ableist Attack Backfired Into an Endless Customer Service Standoff

There’s something almost satisfying about watching an assumption get debunked by the exact system the person was trying to work around.

This customer didn’t want to believe a woman with a cane could be the employee he needed, so he went looking for a second opinion, then a third, then presumably more, and got the same answer every single time.

Uniforms and job titles exist precisely so people don’t have to prove their competence based on physical appearance, and this customer learned that the hard way.

It’s crazy to believe some people really think this way.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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