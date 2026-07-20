Employees Put a Massive ‘Card Only’ Sign on a Broken Self-Checkout. A Customer Ripped It Off Anyway and Forced a Total Register Meltdown.

You know what doesn’t seem to be very common anymore….?

READING.

I know that sounds stupid, but just bear with me for a minute.

The problem is that no one seems to pay attention to their surroundings anymore and, as a result, mistakes that should be avoided happen on a regular basis.

And it’s pretty infuriating!

Which brings us to today’s story.

Check out what this grocery store worker had to say about a customer who could have saved everyone a big headache…if they’d only taken the time to READ.

CARD ONLY. “One day, while we were working our usual shift, we had a bit of a fiasco with the self-checkout. Someone had decided it would be a great idea to dump a whole bag of wet coins into the machine, effectively turning it into a coin geyser and breaking the whole thing.

This sounds like a lot of fun!

So, we had to pull all the soggy coins out, test the machine, and confirm it was out of order. Then we put up three massive “card only” signs, including one that was literally covering the coin slot and the cash slot, just to make sure nobody missed it.

A lot of people aren’t too bright…

But, as you can guess, not everyone reads signs. In comes one of our regular customers, he looks at the machine, looks at the sign, and then decides to lift the sign up like he’s uncovering a treasure. He tries to shove his cash in and when it doesn’t work, he just looks at me and says, “I don’t think this is taking cash.”

OP was speechless.

At that moment, I just gave him the most bewildered look I could muster. It was like a comedy sketch in real life.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

Well, that didn’t work out too well, did it?

A word to the wise, folks: when you’re out in public, pay attention to signs and instructions.

It makes life a whole lot easier for everyone!

Some people pay absolutely ZERO attention to their surroundings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.