A Customer Implied the Cashier Should Work for Free — Her One-Word Response Shut It Down Completely

Working in retail or customer service takes a level of dedication very few can master. In order to stay afloat, you have to keep a game face on at all times, even in the face of taking flack from customers.

What would you do if a customer pushed you just a smidge too far? One guy recently shared a wild firsthand account of a cashier standing up for themselves on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Shopper Shut Down

This is another supermarket queue story.

The cashier came to the end of her shift and informed me and another shopper who joined the line just before me that this till was closing and to please move to the next one.

“Can’t you just put these through for me?”

Uh…not exactly how that works ma’am.

And that would have been it, absolutely forgettable and unremarkable in any way, if not for the cashier’s response.

In a tone that was part sweet childlike innocence and part absolutely raging intentional customer service voice, she replies “..no?”

It was stunning.

That right there is the shot heard ’round the world.

In a single word not only did she shut that straight down but even managed to imply “Why would you even ask that?”.

I wish I could bottle the way she expressed that “no” and save some for myself.

The shopper turns to me for backup but I’m looking at the cashier giving my best GOOD FOR YOU smile, so she doesn’t bother saying anything to me and does that particular boomer huff and shuffle, then off she goes.

Hopefully she learned a lesson, but probably not.

I’m still smiling at the cashier.

I want her to know I know exactly what she did, and how glorious it was.

I wanted to communicate that to her and share my total admiration.

She definitely had no idea she would become a hero that day.

But her shift has finished.

She packs up without a glance towards me.

Which was somehow even more fulfilling, she’s off the clock and isn’t getting paid to have a moment with a random nobody.

Good for you, good for you.

It really is true that you never know who is watching, and who you might inspire. Let’s see how the Reddit felt about this story.

The comments immediately rejoiced on behalf of the cashier.

And most could relate all too well.

Others took the time to share their own experience.

Some reiterated important knowledge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

However, some also shared some nuance.

She’s checking out, but she’s not taking customers with her!