In the Middle of a Frazzled Shift, She Gave $100 to a Coworker—Only to Realize Later It Was a Total Scam

The most terrifying aspect of a con artist is their ability to blend in and act fast.

You’d feel bad enough to get scammed, but what if your employer’s company is the one who got scammed?

In this story, we learn about a scam artist who pretended to be a waitress. She was pretty believable, and the bartender who tells the story didn’t realize what happened until it was too late.

Keep reading to see why this story stressed me out.

She got away with $1,100 I was bartending at a huge Country Western venue. Early in the shift a new waitress walks up to me and asks for a $100 bank. I give it to her as we always do.

Glad I don’t work in a restaurant! This routine turned out to be a mistake.

She in turn writes a “receipt” for it with a name I couldn’t pronounce. I asked her to say her name since we would be working together. She explained it was indigenous Tlingit from Alaska. She was wearing a uniform, knew procedures and was very confident. I figured she had already been trained since there was no Training waitress assigned to her. It started getting busy and seated customers were asking if there were any waitresses in that section. She had not ordered any drinks from me which is not unusual.

Her alarm bells really ringing now. Mine would, too!

I asked for a manager so they could find her and have her start serving the seated customers. Manager guy shows up and I tell him about the missing girl. He had no idea where she was and nobody had seen her for quite awhile . She had hit up all eleven bartenders for $100 banks and just walked out. Upper management would not talk about it and police were never called. She got away with $1,100 in about two hours.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Just a little! I’d cringe if I had to work like this. I’ve found people just as lax when it comes to money online.

I had no idea! Second hand shops shouldn’t sell them.

I was thinking it could be a disgruntled ex-employee working with a proxy. Maybe I watch too much true crime…

If you’re dishonest and don’t mind a criminal record, I can see how this would appeal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

I’m sure there are some shady executives in that realm.

Busy restaurant worker gets what looks like a legitimate request for more cash. So she pays it and the boss knows exactly what happened.

This company lost a lot of money. They should’ve gone after her. She’ll just do it again.

Business as usual. That’s how they get you.

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