Friend Group’s Communication Breakdown Turns A Quick Breakfast Trip Into A Friendship Drama

Miscommunication has a way of snowballing fast when nobody actually stops to check in with each other.

One college student assumed her friend Sally had heard and agreed to her suggestion about skipping the usual wait for Sally’s boyfriend, only to find them both gone after class.

So when she saw her friends at the store, instead of waving her over or explaining anything, Sally made eye contact twice, whispered something to her boyfriend, and both of them ran out.

After a breakdown in the school bathroom afterward, she finally talked it out with her friend’s boyfriend at lunch, only to later report that Sally thought she was the one overreacting.

You’ll want to keep reading to untangle this one.

AITA for “overreacting” over my friends leaving me behind? Me (F18) and my friends F18 and M19, who I will call Sally and Leo had a situation earlier today. Every day, we have a breakfast break between classes where we get breakfast at the nearby store (which is across the street from our school). We leave to get breakfast straight after class, but Sally’s boyfriend (who is in a parallel class) usually stays a little behind to talk to friends and makes it to the store when we’re already checking out.

Sally is very particular about certain things.

Sally always makes us wait for him, and frankly it has become very annoying since she doesn’t let us leave her to wait for her boyfriend alone. So today we were in class, talking about going to the store. I mentioned that I could go to the store with them if we don’t have to wait for Sally’s boyfriend.

She thought everyone was on the same page, but it soon became clear that they weren’t.

I thought they heard me and agreed, so when class ended, I was expecting them to wait for me so we can go to the store together. They were gone. I looked all over school for them. Turns out they went to the store without me.

This set the stage for an awkward situation.

How did I figure it out? I went to the store alone because I wanted an energy drink and a mini pizza for breakfast, since I woke up pretty early. I saw them already checking out and made eye contact with Sally. I thought that they would notice me and were going to wait for me. So I grab my energy drink, and because I don’t want to wait too long, I go to the self checkout.

It was clear Sally knew she messed up.

Before I could make it there, me and Sally make eye contact again, then she whispers something to Leo and both basically run out of the store. Now I’m just left confused, cause what did I do. I check out and go back to school. I started overthinking about the situation.

It’s really making her feel bad about himself.

I go to the bathroom, sit on the window sill, thinking about what just happened. I genuinely thought they hated me all of a sudden, so I had a breakdown. Now fast forward to lunch time, I talked things out with Leo because I caught him alone. I told him everything that happened, he apologised and admitted he was in the wrong. Also told me that he will talk to Sally for me. The next break at school, I ask Leo what Sally said.

Turns out, Sally isn’t sorry at all about what happened.

This is what he told me, quote: “She should be the one apologising (aka me) and for overreacting, making this a bigger deal than it actually is.” I ask Leo, am I actually in the wrong, because knowing Sally, who is a bigger overthinker than I am, she would have reacted worse than I did. So Reddit, AITA?

What a mess.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter thinks there’s more than enough blame to go around here.

Maybe this whole thing can be chalked up to one big misunderstanding.

You can’t tell someone not to do something then get mad when they follow your instructions.

Everyone here is wayyyy overreacting.

This simple breakfast run turned into a full-blown crisis, and honestly, nobody involved came out looking great.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

She assumed a plan was confirmed when it wasn’t, Sally chose silence and a quick exit over a two-second explanation, and Leo went along with it without saying anything either, even though he later admitted he knew it was wrong in the moment.

The breakdown that followed wasn’t an overreaction, it was the predictable result of being left with zero information and a lot of confusing body language to interpret alone.

Sally calling it an overreaction afterward is really just refusing to own her part in creating that confusion in the first place.

All in all, these friends really need to work on their communication.

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