Friendship Tested After Woman Questions Whether Social Anxiety Is Being Used to Avoid Responsibilities

Friendships can become strained when one person feels overwhelmed by the other’s problems.

In this story, a woman started feeling frustrated with her friend who avoids responsibilities due to social anxiety.

She has been helping her with tasks like car repairs and appointments for years.

But when the topic of getting her dog fixed came up, she finally snapped and spoke bluntly.

Do you think her actions were justified? Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my 27yr old friend to pull it together? I have known this girl for 14 years. She does have social anxiety. She has never done anything to help herself. She does not go to the doctor. She complains of crippling pain and then laughs it off. She clearly wants people to feel bad for her.

This woman makes practical decisions based on her needs and wants

I have been dwelling on this a lot the past few months, especially since starting school. I am trying to land myself a career. I want that instead of constantly working dead-end jobs. I know comparing people to each other is not good. I have left jobs because they did not offer health insurance. I have also tried to find something that pays better for the work I do. I would stay at the same job until I landed something else.

But her friend just wouldn’t try.

The point I am trying to make is that she just does not try. There have been times where I have taken her car to the shop. She does not want to talk to people. I get it. We are almost 30. She will not even get her dog fixed. It requires talking to people.

So she finally confronted her friend and told her to pull it together.

The dog conversation happened today. That is what this post is about. She said she would go to get him fixed but she cannot because it requires talking to people. I said, “Girl, you are almost 30. Pull it together.” She went to her room crying. I felt like a jerk. She does not do anything to help herself. It is so frustrating. She even makes me feel unmotivated by how she acts sometimes.

She thinks her friend just doesn’t care about her life.

I have gone to therapy to better myself. I am on medication because I want to be better. She just does not. She does not care that her job does not offer health insurance. She does not care enough to go get help. I am tired of her relying on me. She constantly asks me to help her do things. She does not try to do it herself.

We all have that one friend, I guess. And it’s annoying how they complain about life, but won’t do something about it.

I think OP’s frustration has clearly been building for a long time. The words may been harsh, but the concern was real.

Still, it’s exhausting to carry someone who won’t try to help themselves. Do you agree?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, I would be frustrated too, says this person.

You can support a friend, but you can’t live their life for them.

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