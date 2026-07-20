He Was Hired as a Graphic Designer at a Sportswear Company, So He Was Confused When They Expected Him to Help With Sales

In the working world, there’s almost nothing as frustrating as being hired for a specific job…and then having all kinds of other tasks thrown at you.

I’d venture to say that we could even consider that being hired under false pretenses.

But we hear these kinds of stories over and over and over again.

It’s a sneaky way of getting people on board at companies, but it seems like it never works out too well…

Because what kind of person is going to be okay with being hired for one job and then being pushed into another one right off the bat?

Yeah, it’s weird.

Check out what this person had to say about being hired as a graphic designer.

New job asked me (Graphic Designer) to help at their store with sales. “This new job I joined at an international sportswear company asked me on my first day to help process online orders.

Mind you, I joined you as a graphic designer, and this wasn’t disclosed on the two interviews I had to go through to get the job. Is this normal?

They seem to keep adding tasks to his job description.

They had me go through their store and check their products and brands, and said it would be part of an onboarding / integration process where I would familiarize myself with the brand. I was okay with it at first, even excited to see how I could help improve their store experience for the clients, until they asked me to process online orders, this is where things didn’t make sense. They also asked me to pack items into boxes.

Some people won’t listen to reason…

I had a talk with them, expressed that not only am I medically not OPT for this stuff (I have terrible flat feet), I was weirded out, and wasn’t disclosed this part of the job, which was initially at a far lower salary than what I asked for. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have taken it at all. I asked why they didn’t say this initially, but they kept dodging my question. Always insisting on the classic nonsense about “their values.” I told them this type of job has a name and its multi-skilled worker. They said no it’s part of values, not tasks list, but then I would HAVE to do it. It’s not optional.

Time to get out of this place as soon as possible!

They literally said that it would go on for the week as an integration process and that afterwards, while I would perform my usual Graphic Designer duties, I would be sometimes asked to help with the store. That means that when they are busy and understaffed, I would be expected to help fill in. Typically, this happens a lot during the spring and summer season. And that this would be part of my performance rating and that I wouldn’t be able to say no. They said everyone at this company does it and is expected to do so.

He’s not okay with this.

Is this normal? Am I weird for objecting to this matter and taking it up to HR? I feel like I was literally the only one who has a problem with this.”

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Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be pretty upset if I was in this person’s situation.

Starting a new job is tough enough, so when this kind of wrench is thrown into the gears right away, that’s a recipe for disaster.

This just seems so counterproductive!

They were sold a bill of goods, and they’re not happy about it.

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