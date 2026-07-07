He Agreed to DJ His Sister-in-Law’s Wedding — Then Saw the Playlist the Night Before and Refused to Play the AI Songs

Helping with a family wedding usually sounds like an easy way to make the day a little more special.

That’s what this musician expected after agreeing to DJ his sister-in-law’s wedding a few weeks before the big day. Since he already owned the equipment and loved music, it seemed like a perfect fit.

Then, the day before the wedding, he asked for the playlist so he could get everything ready.

But rather than a list of familiar songs, she sent him several tracks created with an AI music generator.

Now he’s stuck trying to decide what to do.

He doesn’t mind helping with the equipment, but he doesn’t feel right standing behind a DJ booth playing AI-generated music at a wedding.

Read on to see his full story.

AITA For refusing to play AI generated music at a wedding My sister-in-law asked me to DJ her wedding a few weeks back. I own some decent speakers, and I’m the music person in the family, so I said I’d be happy to. Fast forward to today. The day before the wedding. I messaged her asking for the list of scheduled songs (father-daughter dance, etc.) and she sent back half a dozen songs generated using some random AI song generator.

He’s not sure how to handle this.

Now I’m not strongly anti-ai like some people, I use it for work and to answer random questions. But I’m a semi-professional musician, and music has been my passion for most of my life. It honestly feels immoral for me to publicly support AI music like this. I haven’t responded to her yet. She sent the songs and I just left her on read, but I’ll have to see her this evening for the dress rehearsal. I am pretty set on telling her that she can use our equipment and I’ll help setup, but I won’t be the person on stage controlling the playlist if it includes any AI music. AITA?

Oh no! That sounds like a tough decision.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think he should do.

This person thinks he waited too long.

There are no winners according to this comment.

Great questions.

This person thinks he’s wrong for one thing but right on another.

Nobody can blame him for having strong feelings about AI-generated music.

However, at the same time, he probably should have brought those concerns up a lot sooner.

If he had done this, everyone would have had time to figure something else out. They could have picked different songs or even found someone else to handle the music.

Now the wedding is only a day away, and that’s a tough spot to put everyone in. Hopefully they can still work something out, but this conversation really should have happened long before the rehearsal.

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