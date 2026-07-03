He Agreed to Host His Friend for a Weekend. Three Weeks Later, His Guest Refused to Leave.

Hosting friends can be fun… until it becomes a burden.

In this story, a man invited his friend for a weekend visit, but the stay unexpectedly stretched into several weeks.

While he was excited at first, his patience slowly began fading as the friend made no clear plans to leave.

Things escalated when personal stress made the situation even harder to tolerate.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for not caring about a friend who overstayed at my place? A friend (31M) decided to visit me (30M) for a weekend. I agreed. He came on Friday night. He was supposed to return on Sunday night. His return flight was canceled. He could reschedule it to any time that suited him for free. He then suggested staying a week instead. He said he could reschedule it to any time within eight weeks.

This man was happy to spend more time with his friend.

I was happy because it meant we could spend more time together. I happily accepted. By the end of week one, he was still around. He had no plans on returning. He never mentioned when he was planning to leave. I stayed silent for another week. I was not happy about it anymore.

But as time went by, he started hating it.

He disrupted all my routine. I took a break from the gym because he was around. I did not follow my diet strictly. It was more difficult when he was around. He never contributed to the grocery shopping. I left hints about how expensive everything had gotten recently. I was also uncomfortable with how long he took to shower. He spent nearly an hour in the morning. He spent another hour in the evening every single day.

He received some bad news about a personal matter.

Near the end of the second week, I started asking when he was going to return. He said he was not too sure and he was still trying to figure it out. He said he wanted to make the most of the city while he was here. At the end of the third week, I received very bad news about a personal matter. I was extremely upset. My tolerance toward him was even lower than before.

He now demanded that his friend leave.

I acted directly. I asked him to leave as soon as possible. I said I wanted to be alone. Instead of booking the first flight back, he used couchsurfing. He found another place to stay in my city. He left. But hours later, he texted me. He said the host would only let him stay if he posed naked. The host was a nude photographer. He asked me if it was okay for him to return.

He refused to let him back at his place.

I did not want him to come back. He still had the option to book the next flight and return home. I did not reply for a few hours. I then gave a cold response. I told him he should find another place. The next day, he texted me again. He said the host was fine with him not posing naked.

Now, he’s wondering if he was a bad friend for not letting him stay longer.

He returned to the place. I did not ask about any of it. I said I was glad that he made it home. I am not sure if I was unfair or if I was a bad friend. I was still under the influence of the bad news I received. I still am.

That visit definitely overstayed its welcome. Three weeks with no plan is a lot.

OP decided to set a boundary, and that’s only fair. I mean, his friend had the chance to book his flight home, but he didn’t.

There’s a big difference between needing help and taking someone’s hospitality for granted. And the friend clearly didn’t recognize that.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one sides with OP.

Another honest opinion.

This person thinks he was being a doormat.

Finally, here’s some sound advice.

The best guests leave before they become a burden.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about renters who leave their place in the same state of disarray they found it in. Read The Drama →