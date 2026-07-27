He and His Wife Started Fighting Over Something Small — It Escalated Into a Scene Neither of Them Expected

In my experience, when a small argument between friends or partners turns into a huge blow-out, it’s usually because there are some big underlying issues that haven’t been worked out…

And it can get ugly, folks.

In today’s story, a man talked about how a story about fans, yes, fans, turned into a knock-down, drag-out fight with his wife.

What’s really going on here?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my wife she was wrong? “I M(40)and my wife F(38) have had a blazing fight this weekend. Earlier in the week I used some bonus money from work to buy 2 new tower fans as our children (1 youngster and 2 teenagers) needed new fans as the younger one was suffering from the heat and the one they had was not working at full power, whilst the teenagers who share a room had broken theirs 2 years ago and we’d not been able to afford to replace it. Well finally the day arrives when they are due to arrive and finally…one does! Obviously this is an issue I speak to the company and am trying to sort a replacement bit for now I have one new tower fan. So I set it up and tell my youngest that they can have it as they suffer from a bedroom that is one of the hottest rooms. My wife is pottering about the house but fully knows that this is the case. Fast forward to bedtime for our youngest and my wife turns to our youngest and tells them that they can’t have the new fan but we have cleaned out dust and cleaned their old fan which is now working slightly better but nothing like the new fan.

Here come the waterworks…

Queue a full on meltdown tears, crying everything as they were promised the fan and now mummy has told them no. I then sit and have to comfort our child who is screaming and crying and is deeply upset. Their mum wanted to put them to bed but they were in no fit state and didn’t want to go up to bed. Their mum kept shouting down the stairs for them to come up to bed. And I just comforted my child I did say that what their mum did wasn’t fair but we would just deal with it. So my wife then gets the hump and states I can just put our child to bed and goes up to our bedroom to put it bluntly, sulk. I finally calm our child down and put them to bed. Saying I’ll try and get them a fan tomorrow.

This was about to get ugly.

The argument comes now, she comes downstairs and tells me starts shouting and pointing at me telling me that I should never ever put her down to her children and a series of other derogatory comments. I told her she was in the wrong and left it at that. The next part is where I think I went overboard. Today my wife and I have been civil but she has reminded me several times about how “horrible” I was to her.

This fight seems like it might be about more than a fan…

I waited until our youngest was in bed and then told her calmly and with a measured voice that what she did was unacceptable to take something I had bought and paid for and told my daughter she could have to decide differently and to give it to our older teens who broke the last fan we had bought them! This escalated she did what happens quite often she threw our relationship in my face telling me to find somewhere else to live and told me I was useless. I did call her a psychopath, primarily because she knows what she did was wrong but wont admit to it and is sticking to her guns so rabidly its concerning how aggressively she is doing so.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person thinks they both SUCK.

Another reader was shocked.

This person said this is all his fault.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

And another Reddit user said they both SUCK.

Well, that was ugly…

And, like I said, I think this is about a lot more than just fans!

Yikes…

These two should probably think about going to therapy for couples….