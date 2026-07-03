“He Can Dish It Out, But Can’t Take It!”: Father Left Reeling After Daughter’s Sharp Comeback to His Casual Remarks About Women

Jokes can sometimes go too far, but some people don’t know when to stop.

The following story involves a young woman who responded to her dad’s repeated jokes about women being moody during their periods.

She tried to match his humor, so she made a comment about his own moodiness in front of guests.

What seemed like playful banter quickly turned into an awkward moment after dinner.

Turns out, the dad didn’t take the joke too well. But come on, he started it, right?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for joking that my dad gets a perpetual period in front of friends and family? I (19F) was at a family dinner with my dad. My younger sister was there, and my older sister was visiting. One of my dad’s friends was there along with his wife and son.

This young woman’s dad started joking with his friend.

At one point, my dad started joking with his friend. He talked about how “lucky” he was to have a son because living with women is apparently so difficult. This was despite me and my older sister already moving out. We are barely home now because of college and work.

He was making fun of women and their periods.

He started making comments about women. He said women get moody and miserable on their periods. He added that the whole house atmosphere changes, saying it in a joking tone. He was not screaming or anything. However, he says this kind of stuff pretty often. His friend then said he thanks the Lord every day for that.

She made the same joke about her dad.

So, I replied in basically the same joking tone that if he had a son exactly like him, it would probably be worse. Because he is moody and irritable all the time already, like he is permanently on his period. His friend laughed immediately and his wife, too. Then, his wife joked that he is like that as well. She told him not to laugh.

She also refuted what he said about women.

I also pointed out that I honestly do not even think what he says is true. I do sports while on my period. My sisters are both pretty chill, too. Most of the time, when there was tension at home, it was usually him. He would start arguments. Then, he would blame it on “women hormones.” This happened if we reacted badly.

Her dad admitted he felt humiliated in front of his friend.

After dinner, my dad told me I embarrassed and insulted him in front of his friend. He said it was rude and disrespectful and it was wrong to compare a man to “having a period.” He also said his friend group takes pride in being masculine. They value being manly. He said I made him look weak.

Now, she feels bad because she thought they were all making jokes.

I honestly thought we were all joking around equally. If he can make jokes about women being impossible because of periods, then I do not see why I cannot joke back. I was only joking about him acting moody, too. AITA?

Okay, that comeback definitely landed. I guess if you are ready to make offensive jokes, you should also be ready to be called out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

But not everyone can take what they dish out. It felt like fair play, but it clearly hit a nerve.

I’m pretty sure OP’s dad learned a lesson here.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

Another similar remark.

Haha! Here’s a funny one.

Finally, short and simple.

Don’t make personal jokes if you can’t laugh when the joke comes back your way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.