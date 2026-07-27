He Cut Back A Neighbor’s Pumpkin Vine—Now A Small Yard Issue Has Become A Big Feud

If you’re cutting your OWN LAWN and you happen to damage something, that should be considered your property, right?

Well, I sure think so…

Because, like I said, it’s YOUR LAWN.

But that’s not exactly how this story turned out…

A man’s neighbor is giving him a hard time about his precious pumpkin vine that damaged because it had grown into his yard.

Did he do anything wrong?

Check out what he had to say…

AITA? The Great Pumpkin Fence Feud. “Mowed my yard yesterday, and there were vines growing all over my fence. I thought they were just weeds, but it turns out I accidentally cut a pumpkin vine that had grown onto my fence from my neighbor’s yard.

Oh, boy, here we go…

He came banging on our door, telling us to come to the backyard because we had “ruined his garden.” I apologized and explained that I honestly didn’t know what the vine was. I even told him that if he had communicated with me beforehand, I probably would have left it alone. Instead, he kept yelling, saying I had no right to touch his garden. At that point, it was obvious he wasn’t going to back down, even after I explained multiple times that it was an honest mistake.

Okay, buddy, here’s the deal…

So I told him he can grow whatever he wants, but I don’t appreciate it growing onto my fence. He then claimed my fence, which was there long before he moved in, was actually his, even though he simply attached his own fence to mine to enclose his yard. For context, it’s just me and my fiancé living here, and we’re a gay couple. As he was leaving, he told me, “You can kiss my rear end, but you’d probably like it.” Coming from a man in his 70s who’s built like a pumpkin himself… I think I’ll pass.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this individual said he’s NTA.

Nah, this guy didn’t do anything wrong.

It was just an accident!

Hey, it happens!

This guy’s neighbor is a major-league jerk!