July 21, 2026 at 2:47 pm

He Destroyed a Borrowed Miter Saw and Bought a Replacement—But One Question Still Remains

by Heather Hall

Miter saw sitting on the ground around scraps

Pexels/Reddit

Most people don’t think twice about lending a tool to a family member.

That’s exactly what this man did after his wife’s cousin asked to borrow his miter saw for a home improvement project.

Everything seemed fine until the cousin called to admit he had completely destroyed it and offered to buy a replacement.

Now he’s planning to use the new saw before giving it back.

But after seeing the unbelievable damage he caused the first time, the man isn’t so sure that’s a good idea.

Keep reading to see what you think he should do.

WIBTAH if I asked for a replacement item that was broken while borrowed to not be used before returning it to me?

My (30M) wife’s cousin (45M) asked to borrow my miter saw, which I had no issue with. I was under the impression that he was handy, as he had done many home improvement projects in the past. However, his saw couldn’t quite cut a few massive boards he had, so he borrowed mine.

He called me last week to tell me that he broke my saw and wanted to buy me a new one. I told him it was likely repairable, as they do sell parts for it.

I asked him how it was broken, and he sent me a picture. It is completely ****** up—like, torn metal and bent arms—and the power cord is cut. I don’t know how he did it. I asked him, but his explanation does not make sense.

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

So anyway, he wants to buy me a replacement saw, which is very nice. But he also still needs to make his cuts. Seeing what he did to the saw this time, though… I kind of don’t want a saw he’s used.

My saw was not brand new. It’s a couple of years old, and I’ve used it plenty. So I also feel bad benefiting from this situation.

I was going to suggest he buy me a used saw, but that obviously would make it even worse—asking him to buy me something used, just not something **he** used.

AITA?

Yikes! There’s no wonder he doesn’t want the guy using the new one.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think.

It does sound like that happened.

Miter Saw 3 He Destroyed a Borrowed Miter Saw and Bought a Replacement—But One Question Still Remains

This person thinks he should offer to help.

Miter Saw 2 He Destroyed a Borrowed Miter Saw and Bought a Replacement—But One Question Still Remains

Yet another person who thinks he should just lend a hand.

Miter Saw 1 He Destroyed a Borrowed Miter Saw and Bought a Replacement—But One Question Still Remains

Here’s someone who thinks he needs to set boundaries.

Miter Saw He Destroyed a Borrowed Miter Saw and Bought a Replacement—But One Question Still Remains

This one is hard to argue with.

If someone borrowed your property and somehow managed to destroy it that badly, it’s only natural to wonder what might happen to the replacement too.

At the same time, his cousin did the right thing by offering to replace it without putting up a fight.

Maybe he should just chalk it up as a mistake and give him one more chance.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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