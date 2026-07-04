He Drove a Guy to Work Every Day for $50 a Week — The Guy Stopped Paying — When He Finally Said Something the Guy Played the Victim

Coming up with an arrangement that is mutually beneficial is great because it benefits everyone involved.

What would you do if you and another guy agreed that you would give him a ride to work each day, and he would pay you $50 per week for the gas?

That is what the person in this story agreed to, but the guy never paid him the money. Instead, he once put a little gas in his car and sometimes bought him food he didn’t ask for. So, this person finally put his foot down and told the guy that he needed the $50 the next day, and the guy acted like he was offended.

I think he did the right thing in demanding the money, and later ending the arrangement. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for refusing to keep driving a guy to and from work I’ve been driving this guy to and from work, which is an hour away from the town we both live in.

He wanted money, not food.

We agreed that I would drive him to and from work regularly in exchange for $50 a week for gas money. It is reaching the end of three weeks and the most I’ve gotten is half a tank of gas (about $25). The weird thing is that he kept buying me food all the time that I never asked for, but makes trying to get gas money from him like pulling teeth.

Well, he hasn’t paid him yet, so this is a very reasonable assumption.

Tonight I confronted him as he was getting out of my car, I said “hey I want that $50 gas money tomorrow” (I had reminded him earlier this week already and I know his cousin has been on him about it so, it’s not like he had no heads up), and he turns to me with this “shocked” look on his face and says “damn why so aggressive!” I responded “I’m not being aggressive, I’m just saying I want that gas money tomorrow.” He says “what you think I’m not gonna pay you or something?”

He is doing the right thing by standing up for himself.

To that I answered “well it’s been three weeks”, and he says “well I’ve put gas in your car, have I not?” And I said “you gave me half a tank one time” and after that the conversation was over and I drove off feeling upset and disrespected. I ended up texting him “forget the money, deal’s off, find someone else to take you to work tomorrow” because I actually have an ounce of self respect and can’t let myself keep doing a favor for someone who’s going to act smart with me like that.

Now he wants to play the victim?

He responded with “what is it that you have against me? I’ve been nothing but nice to you” I feel used and disrespected. He would keep trying to love bomb his way out of paying the gas money (I think) by buying me food as I mentioned before and the other day he threw my trash away for me.

Nope, the guy burned the bridge himself.

This case is probably cut and dry, but I am very easily manipulated and gaslit so it’s very hard for me to stand up for myself. It’s way easier to let myself think that I’m always the one in the wrong and that’s something I really want to work on for the sake of my mental health. AITA?

He should have told him from the first week that he wants $50 cash and nothing else will do. But that isn’t always easy to do. At this point, he was right to end the agreement.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

I think this guy is spot on.

The guy didn’t hold up his end of the deal.

He should ask for the back money he is owed.

I agree, he saw right through this guy.

He made the right choice, for sure.

It would have been a hassle to collect money each week, so cancelling the arrangement was a good idea. If the guy wanted to pay on time each week, he would have, but that was not what was happening.

Regardless, driving an hour each day for $50 doesn’t make much sense when you think about how much gas that is and how much your time is worth.