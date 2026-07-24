He Finally Got the Cashier to Process His Purchase—Then One Mistake Made the Employee Walk Away

Most customers don’t realize how much easier things go when they simply work with the employee instead of against them.

That’s what this convenience store employee ran into just a few minutes before the end of his very last shift.

It all started when a customer began arguing with him over the store’s ID policy.

Then, after finally deciding to sell to him, the customer accidentally canceled his own transaction.

With his shift already over, the employee decided that was it and left the customer standing there as he went to clock out.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Customer hits no, cancels transaction. I leave to clock out. Recently, I quit my job at a convenience store. My two weeks were in, and it was my last day, just minutes before the end of my shift. I noticed a long line and jumped on a register to help. Two customers came to the register together, and one asked for cigars. Company policy, and state law, required that I ID both customers.

The men wanted to buy cigars.

I turned to grab the cigars after asking to see ID from both, and one of the customers left the store. Unfortunately, in this scenario, I could not finalize the sale until I saw ID from both customers, regardless of whether one left. I told the customer this, and he argued with me. The manager was on the register right next to me, so I explained that no, I needed to see the ID, or I could not sell either customer age-restricted items. It was now 10:02. My shift officially ended at 10:00, though we were allowed to, and encouraged to, stay on the clock while there was a rush.

Not wanting to argue, he just went along with the sale.

The customer claimed he didn’t know the other guy, even though it was clear they were together. Annoyed, but just wanting to get out of the interaction, I said, “Whatever,” and set up the terminal to take his card. He put his card in, and the reader asked, “Is this amount correct?” or something of that nature. The customer hit “No.”

Then, he remembered that he didn’t care about the job.

A lot of customers do this. They don’t read the prompt and think the screen is asking if they want cash back. But if they hit “No,” it cancels the transaction. Usually, we would then reset it, walking them through the process to make sure they hit the right button. But then I thought, what’s going to happen? It’s my last day. I’m supposed to be clocked out. I don’t care about this job. And company policy prohibits managers from giving references anyway.

At this point, the customer must’ve been pretty confused.

I said, “Okay, you hit ‘No,’ so good night.” I put the cigars back, and I clocked out. After clocking out, I mentioned it to the manager, who said the customer looked confused for a minute and then just gave up and left, dumbfounded.

Nice! It sounds like the guy did it to himself.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

Here’s someone who can relate.

That sounds pretty silly.

This person obviously loved the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

Yeah, that makes no sense.

It seems like he picked the wrong day to argue with a cashier.

Sure, the employee probably could have reset the transaction, but why should he?

After everything that happened, it’s hard to blame him for clocking out instead of sticking around even longer.

Next time, the customer should try to be a little bit more polite.

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