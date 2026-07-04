He Gifted His Girlfriend Concert Tickets Months Ago — They Broke Up and Now She Wants Them Back — He’s Going to the Concert

Have you ever given someone you were dating (or maybe even married to) a gift…and then things didn’t go as planned, you broke up, and then you wanted the gift back?

Yeah, that’s not a story you hear very often…

But if that gift happens to be concert tickets, that makes things a little bit more interesting.

A man wrote the story below and explained to readers why he decided to keep some tickets that he gave his former girlfriend for himself after their breakup.

Take a look at what he had to say.

AITA for keeping concert tickets after a breakup? “Several months ago, while I was in a relationship, I bought two concert tickets to The Strokes as a gift. They were originally intended for me and my girlfriend. At some point before the breakup, she asked if she could take a friend instead of me, and I agreed. The tickets remained in my account the entire time. A little while later, we broke up.

Well, those are mine now!

After the breakup, I decided to keep the tickets and made plans to use them myself. Recently, my ex reached out after 5 months asking what my plan was with the tickets. I told her that after the breakup I had decided to use the tickets and wouldn’t be transferring them, as I’d be going with a friend instead.

Those are HIS tickets!

On one hand I have the belief that I paid for the tickets, they were always in my possession, and once the relationship ended I didn’t feel obligated to continue plans made while we were together, or to give a gift to someone who is no longer my girlfriend. A friend told me that because it had been a gift, I should have still sent them over even though we haven’t been together. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said he didn’t do anything wrong.

Another individual agreed.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Hmmmm, this is a tough one.

I can understand why he kept the tickets since they were still technically in his possession.

But they were supposed to be a gift for her…

It takes a lot of nerve to ask for something like this from an ex…