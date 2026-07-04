He Got His Bullying Boss Fired and Safely Returned to Work. Then His New Manager Suspended Him Over Fabricated Allegations.

Every once in a while, a situation gets so ridiculous that nobody would believe it if you made it up.

This employee thought he had finally escaped one bad manager after the company fired him and later asked him to come back.

Before long, though, the company fell apart and the employee found himself working with a much smaller team.

Then one Monday morning, his new manager called him into a meeting and handed him a list of misconduct allegations that made almost no sense.

As the investigation dragged on, the employee started putting the pieces together and realized someone he trusted may have worked behind the scenes to get him fired.

Now, after weeks of suspension, the company still hasn’t taken the next step.

Check out the full scoop below.

You couldn’t make it up I started with this company back in February 2024, and my interview with my boss, the Technical Manager, already rang alarm bells. The questions he asked me were a tad basic for someone with more experience than he’d been alive. It soon became obvious that said manager hadn’t a clue. He was winging it and bluffing his way through everything. That’s why, when we took on four new Revit technicians with no experience in our industry, he asked if I would switch from Senior Engineer to CAD Manager to teach them—he certainly couldn’t.

The manager was secretly making a plan.

In the background, he was compiling a list of things that had gone wrong, generally things he’d messed up, and laying the blame squarely at my door. Upper management wasn’t interested because he had them all fooled. Ultimately, he sacked me in February of last year, and I wasn’t sorry to see the back of him, but my team wasn’t happy about it. Six months later, I got a call. He had been “let go,” because it turned out he’d been bullying four members of the team, and they’d all filed official grievances. So, they asked if I would come back. So I did, and within days I realized something was wrong.

At this point, the company was going through a takeover.

Sure enough, six weeks later, the company went into administration. It took another six to eight weeks for the company (and less than half the employees) to be taken over by a huge company that specializes in this sort of thing. So our design team has gone from 10 people to three. I’m now a manager without a team, but we all get along. The designer is a chap of my age and experience, and I thought we got on really well together. We seemed cut from the same cloth and all that. There have been a few bumpy moments between me and the parent company, and I’d been warned about slagging them off, so I said I’d keep my mouth shut.

Then, he got the shock of his life.

Imagine my surprise when I came in on Monday morning, May 18th, and at about 9:30 I got invited up to the meeting room by my line manager to be presented with a document listing 15 accusations of misconduct and gross misconduct. I was suspended from that moment, on full pay, until I heard more. The list made no sense at all—failure to complete some elevation drawings, buffer vessel design, as-fitted drawings on a job we hadn’t even started installing yet, that sort of thing. There was nothing that would or should be classed as misconduct, let alone gross misconduct.

Some of the allegations were just plain wrong.

I was invited back for an informal meeting on the 28th of May, where the allegations were explained, and somehow that made things even worse. One of them was for me leaving work on time on a Friday. We leave an hour earlier on Fridays. The complaint was that I should have left half an hour later to allow for my “legally mandated lunch break.” I quite often don’t bother taking a lunch break, and what’s it got to do with him anyway? He’s not my manager. I’d initially shown some acoustic louvres too high, but that had already been corrected.

Now, it’s been almost two months, and he’s still waiting for an answer.

I haven’t been told who made all these allegations, but I can work out that most of them came from the colleague I thought I got on really well with. Clearly, the guy is massively two-faced and doing his best to get me sacked. The others probably came from my line manager, who has also enabled all of this crap. I think he’s also the idiot who labeled everything as misconduct or gross misconduct. I sent an email on the 18th of June basically asking what the heck was going on, but all I was really told was that my line manager “did not appreciate the tone of my email.” It’s now June 29th, the start of my seventh week of suspension, and I’ve still heard nothing. They haven’t even initiated a disciplinary meeting yet. I can’t help but think they’ve realized they’ve messed up and don’t know how to get out of it. Never a dull moment…

Wow! This whole situation sounds like a stressful mess.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever encountered anything similar.

That’s sure what it sounds like.

It does seem like they messed up.

There are some exceptions, but for the most part, it’s true.

Ditto!

It really sounds like he’s been on one long paid vacation.

Maybe the company finally realized it made a mistake and now their trying to figure out the best way to handle the situation.

After all, nothing in those allegations really sounds like misconduct, let alone something serious enough to justify firing him.

Hopefully everything works out in the end because it certainly doesn’t sound like he’s done anything wrong.

Trending and Popular Read The Drama →

Author Heather Hall Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention. Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news. When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox. Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.