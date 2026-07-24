He Moved to a New Home Expecting a New Customer Discount—His Internet Provider Had Other Plans

Most people would probably jump at the chance to get faster internet for half the price.

That’s exactly what this man wanted after his internet provider started offering a great deal for new customers.

But there was just one catch. He wasn’t a new customer.

He tried convincing the company to give him the discount anyway, because he was moving to a new address, but they wouldn’t budge.

That’s when he came up with the perfect idea to get around it.

Read on to see what he did.

Won’t give me the New Customer Discount? Ok. A few years ago, my wife and I purchased our first home in upstate New York. We weren’t moving far, just two towns over, about a 20-minute drive. Around this same time, our local internet provider was running a promotion for new customers, offering 5x the internet speed for roughly half of what we were currently paying. A couple of weeks before our move, I called the internet company to let them know that we were moving and to transfer our service.

It all started when he tried to get the new customer discount.

I asked if it would be possible to receive the new customer discount with the move and was told in no uncertain terms that this was not possible. I insisted that I wanted the new customer rate and even threatened to cancel, but they called my bluff, knowing that they were a monopoly and that I had no other legitimate option. Thinking quickly, I asked if it would be possible to get the new customer rate by simply removing my name from the account and adding my wife’s name instead.

Then, he asked the guy a specific question.

The rep balked at the suggestion and even quoted a paragraph from my customer agreement outlining how such a transfer from one family member to another was not allowed. Then it occurred to me. I asked the rep if he knew my wife’s name or the address we were moving to. After a brief pause, he answered, “Ummmm… no.”

Knowing they had no idea, he canceled the service.

I then happily let him know that I would like to cancel my service, effective at the end of the month. He was adamant that any attempt to circumvent their transfer policy was a violation of my contract, but he eventually agreed to the cancellation. Two weeks later, after our move and a half-hour phone call, my wife signed up for our new cheap, fast internet. They jacked our rates up a couple of years later, but it felt good to get just one over on the big bully.

Nice! That was one way to stick it to “the man.”

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This person loves their ISP.

Here’s a UK resident with a similar experience.

Wow! Too bad it’s not like that here in the US.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

It’s good to know this works with some companies.

You can’t really blame him.

Companies love offering their best deals to brand-new customers while expecting loyal ones to keep paying full price.

The good news for him is that he didn’t break any rules. He just found a solution they didn’t consider.

What’s sad is that if the internet company wanted to keep him as a customer, they could have just treated him a little better.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read Story →