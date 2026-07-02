“He Never Saw It Coming!”: Elementary Student Outsmarts a Serial Older Bully with the Perfect, Untraceable Payback Scheme

Most people can remember at least one person from school who made life miserable.

For this student, it was an older classmate who constantly picked on him and even stole his belongings.

After dealing with it for what felt like forever, the student finally got an opportunity to do something about it.

It all happened during recess while a group of kids was playing outside together.

Since they were already play fighting, there was no way anyone would know he even did it. So he took the chance.

Let’s see how it all played out.

I got back at a bully who tormented me in elementary school This happened more than 8 years ago or so. I was in the 4th grade of elementary school, and there was a guy who was a year older than me who kept bothering me. He was saying I was weird and strange. I just kept holding a grudge against him, and he loved stealing my stuff. Seriously, he had stolen a lot of my things.

On this day, the perfect situation arose.

But there was a day when me and 7 other guys, I don’t even remember who they were, but we were playing fighting. It was just pushing each other on the school grass, and out of nowhere this guy came and started playing with us. Well, that morning he slapped me on the neck, which already made me furious when I saw him. When we were resting for the second round, he was looking at a girl he liked, but he was near a slope full of dirt and lots of rocks.

He rushed away, so no one knew it was him.

When I saw that, the first thing I did was wait for everyone who was playing to get to a separate place, and after that, I ran towards him and kicked him with both feet. I saw him rolling around, and I went into the bathroom and pretended I was peeing. I could just hear him yelling really angrily, looking for who it was. When it was time to leave, I saw him all covered in dirt with his face bleeding and his clothes kind of torn, and I went home with a feeling of justice done. And after a few weeks, he dropped out of school, and to this day he doesn’t know it was me.

Wow! Sounds like he’s lucky he didn’t get caught.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This person has jokes.

Great question.

According to this comment, it was written by a fourth grader.

Too funny… but good point.

This is one of those stories that’s easy to laugh about years later, but it also shows how much bullying can affect someone.

For starters, nobody deserves to be picked on or have their belongings stolen.

However, at the same time, hurting someone isn’t really the answer either.

Hopefully both of them left those elementary school days where they belong. In elementary school.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.