July 3, 2026 at 8:20 pm

He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

by Heide Lazaro

Man wearing a cap driving a car at night

Pexels/Reddit

Nights out can take a bad turn quickly.

The following story is about a man who went to a party with his friend, and he was the designated driver.

Later, he found his friend trying to take advantage of a very drunk woman outside.

He stepped in and made a decision that left his friend stranded in another city.

Do you think he did the right thing? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for leaving my friend of years stranded

Am I the jerk for leaving my friend stranded after I found out what he did?

My friend (23M) and I (22M) drove about an hour and a half to another city for a party.

I was the designated driver because he said he wanted to drink.

Everything was normal until near the end of the night.

This man looked for his friend and found him outside.

One of my girl friends came up to me.

She asked if I knew where he was. She looked uncomfortable.

So I went to find him and found him outside.

He was trying to convince one of her friends to go back to his car.

She was absolutely wasted. He said she should “sleep it off.”

He left his friend alone and drunk.

I pulled him away. He started getting annoyed.

He said I was overreacting and that she literally said yes.

I told him we were leaving immediately.

He kept arguing with me. So, I got in my car and left.

Now, his friend was accusing him of abandoning him in another city.

He ended up having to Uber back at around 4 AM.

He spent over $200 because we were far away.

Now, he is telling everyone I abandoned him drunk in another city.

He says I could have gotten him hurt.

I honestly do not even feel bad. AITA?

That situation is seriously concerning, especially with how his friend was behaving.

Leaving him there might’ve been harsh, but his behavior was worse. OP gave him a chance to leave with him, but he insisted on staying and acting like a jerk.

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I genuinely believe that actions have consequences, and he deserved what happened to him.

This person sides with OP.

Screenshot 2026 07 02 at 8.47.03 AM He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

You did the right thing, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 07 02 at 8.47.19 AM He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

This user makes valid points.

Screenshot 2026 07 02 at 8.47.49 AM He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 07 02 at 8.48.12 AM He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 07 02 at 8.48.39 AM He Realized His Friend Was Crossing A Line With A Drunk Woman, So He Made A Drastic Decision

Being drunk doesn’t excuse you from acting irresponsibly.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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