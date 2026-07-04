He Showed Up for His Scheduled Shift Exactly on Time — His New Manager Said He Should Have Been There 30 Minutes Earlier and Threatened to Fire Him

Most people assume that showing up at their scheduled start time means they arrived on time.

This server found out that his new manager saw things very differently after a routine shift turned into an argument almost as soon as he walked through the door.

The trouble started when the restaurant scheduled him for 2:30 that afternoon. He arrived exactly on time, but the manager immediately demanded to know why he hadn’t shown up 30 minutes earlier.

The server tried to explain that he had simply followed the schedule. Instead of listening, the manager insisted he should have known to arrive early because customers were already waiting.

The conversation only went downhill from there, and before long, the manager threatened to fire him for being “late.”

Read on to see how this whole thing played out.

I only show up on my scheduled time and apparently that’s considered late I have been working at this server job for over a year now, and a month ago, they got this new store manager who is an absolute jerk. This manager is extremely strict, and don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind strict bosses, but this time he caused me to lose my marbles. I was scheduled to work at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. I had never been scheduled around that time before, but with the new manager and new hires, my schedule had been jumping around.

The manager started in on him the moment he walked in.

I, of course, showed up exactly at 2:30, and the manager immediately stomped up to me and said, “Where were you?” I looked at him in confusion and said I was at home. Then he pointed at his watch and said, “It’s 2:30! You were supposed to show up at 2!” I calmly explained that I was scheduled at 2:30 and there was no reason for him to get angry with me for showing up on time. That apparently ticked him off. He pointed straight at me with his rat finger and explained that I was supposed to show up 30 minutes before my scheduled shift because two families needed to be seated, and he was mad the main server wasn’t there “on time” to attend to them.

After all that, he didn’t show up the next day.

That’s where it became even more confusing, and I straight up told him he should’ve scheduled me earlier if he expected me to work at 2 instead. Right after I said that, he started making a scene about how I had always been “picking on him” because I was cool with the previous manager. I was in disbelief, and eventually, moments later, he told me he would personally fire me if I showed up late again. I never showed up the next day, and he has been calling me nonstop ever since.

Geez! That guy needs to learn to control himself.

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Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit think he should give him another chance.

On the clock makes sense.

Here’s someone who dealt with this.

That’s one way to handle it.

According to this person, 15 minutes is acceptable.

It really sounds like this restaurant wanted something for nothing.

Nobody is going to do this just because a manager expects it. If the restaurant needed someone on the floor at 2:00, then it should have scheduled the shift to start at 2:00. It’s really that simple.

On top of that, expecting employees to work off the clock probably crosses the line in a lot of places legally anyway.

Hopefully this manager learned that threatening good employees isn’t much of a management strategy, especially when they were only following the schedule he approved.

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