He Spent Hours Clearing His Land — He Woke Up to Find His Neighbor Had Snuck Out at 5 AM and Planted a Tree Right in the Middle of It

Nothing says “I don’t respect my neighbours” like planting a tree on their freshly cleared land before sunrise.

In this story, a homeowner had been flattening a tree-filled plot for hours when his inconsiderate neighbor decided the middle of his work zone was the perfect place for her new sapling.

She planted it around 4:30 AM, got asked about it, and casually said she couldn’t move it because she had to get to work.

The kicker? Neither party owns the land, and there’s a whole open field she could’ve used instead.

Keep reading for the full story.

This neighbor planted a tree in front of my house without asking me By the way, I don’t own the land, nor do they. So I cleaned my garden yesterday. There were a lot of trees so I was flattening the land.

That’s when the homeowners noticed something peculiar.

It’s not even done yet, and now this morning my mom saw my neighbours planting a tree in front of my house, around 4:30 – 5 AM in the morning. She asked them about it, did you even ask or something, and they said I can’t move it right now, I gotta go to work.

They know their neighbors acted out of line, but they aren’t sure if they have any recourse to do anything about it.

As we both don’t own the land and I’m sure they haven’t got any legal permissions from the govt, can I have it moved legally if they disagree to move it? I mean, she’s straight up disrespecting me doing this. We refused yesterday as well and she does this. There’s literally a whole ground in between, but no, she wants to plant it right where we are cleaning for hours.

This seems like a clear overstep by the neighbor.

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Redditors are sure to have an idea or two.

It’s better for the city to deal with disputes like this.

If it were this user, they’d take things a step further.

Maybe this homeowner doesn’t come out of this situation looking too hot either.

This user has another suggestion.

A neighbour who plants a tree at 5 AM on land neither of you owns, on the exact spot you spent hours clearing, after already being told no, isn’t confused about boundaries. She knows exactly what she’s doing.

The empty field between their homes makes the intent obvious. It was obviously more about staking a claim then having no other place for the tree.

Since neither party owns the land, the legal path is murky at best. These homeowners now have a choice: document everything and leave it to the professionals, or stoop to the neighbors level and grab a shovel.

Trees grow from seeds, but revenge grows from spite.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →