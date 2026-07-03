He Told His Roommate to Stop Playing Podcasts on the Living Room TV — She Said She Would If He Gave Up the Evening News

Living with a roommate is a great way to save money, but it can also be difficult if you don’t always get along.

What would you do if your roommate liked listening to podcasts on the living room TV, but you didn’t like them, so you asked her to listen in her room?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, but his roommate said she would listen to them in her room only if he stopped watching the evening news on the living room TV, which he refused to do. Now there is tension between them.

Personally, I think they are both acting immaturely. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

AITA for telling my flatmate not to use the TV? My (22M) flatmate (23F) and I live together and have two TVs in the house.

Sharing a living room television is normal, but it can be annoying at times.

One in her room and one in the living room, I own the latter. Today she was playing a podcast on the TV about astrology and it had absolutely horrific audio quality. I mean genuinely terrible.

What does she have against watching the news?

I asked her politely to turn it off and listen with her headphones or on her own tv. She said she would but only if I promised to not watch the 6pm news on the tv anymore.

Honestly, both of these people are acting very petty.

I said no. The podcast doesn’t have visuals but the news does, plus I don’t have a tv in my room. She said it would be only fair that I ban her from listening to something in the living room, so she can ban me from watching something.

When living with someone, there has to be compromise.

She also said she hates watching the news. (For context it’s the mainstream centrist news, not anything crazy) and it’s only on for 45 mins max. Anyways, I told her to turn the podcast off and that I wouldn’t stop watching the news. Now shes very upset with me. AITA

Both of these people seem quite immature. You don’t have to like what the other person is watching or listening to, but just ignore it and move on.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to add.

When a TV is in the living room, everyone can use it.

I think this might be the best solution.

If he doesn’t want her using it, he should move the TV.

I agree, they sound very immature.

He might need to find somewhere new to live.

These two are both very immature and need to grow up. A TV in the common area should be used by everyone. You can’t dictate what types of shows other people watch or listen to.

If he doesn’t want her to use the TV, he should move it into his room. Maybe she could just turn the volume down or use headphones as a compromise.