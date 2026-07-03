He Tried to Buy One Roll of Tape — The Store Said He Needed a Cart — So He Grabbed Two and Got Banned

Usually businesses go out of their way to accommodate shoppers.

This customer quickly realized that wasn’t the case after stopping by a grocery store to pick up a single roll of tape.

Before he even made it through the front door, the owner stopped him and insisted he couldn’t shop without a cart.

So, instead of arguing, the customer decided to follow the rule exactly as the owner explained it.

The only problem was that the owner more than likely expected expected him to grab one cart and move on. But the situation took a turn when he grabbed two instead.

Read on to see the owner’s reaction to it.

You need a shopping cart to enter! A few years ago, I was an abiding customer. The owner of a grocery store nearby had too many people buying too many things and never using the carts, hence checkout was always a bit chaotic. It’s a pretty big store, 6 counters, 6 belts. Always ONE cashier. Not two or three. Not even on a Saturday. Biiiig sign outside *You need a shopping cart to enter!*

He literally only needed one item.

I was already running late and only needed one (ONE) roll of tape. So I walk in, pretty fast for a guy my size, and this grumpy old fart gets in my way. I almost ran into him, as he says, “You can’t shop here without a…” *Yeah, I know. I only need – * Then he cut me off yelling, “Nooooo! Nono! No. No cart, no shop!” in a voice you use to explain to a 2-year-old, why he should NOT paint the wall with his diapers.

The owner wasn’t prepared for what he was about to do.

I turn around. Get TWO carts. I push one, as I pull another one. I steer through the isles, and the owner gives me THAT smile. I call my wife that I’ll need a couple minutes. Then, I walk up and down EVERY Isle. He waits at the checkout. One empty cart. Another empty cart.

The cashier on the other hand, thought the whole thing was funny.

I lay my little roll of scotch tape, that I carried in my hand, on the belt. Onto the FAR end. Upright. And the plan works, it won’t roll down all the way. I push both carts into the trolley lane, as it’s completely empty. Owner fumes a bit, but says nothing. Go back to the cashier who is close to bursting of laughter, but Big Bossman is right next to his ear. Then, the owner starts yelling, so I try to copy his voice from earlier, “No cart, no shop. Now two cart, one shop. Otay dada?” I was banned until the owner sold to some nice family. The sign still is above the entrance, but nobody cares. And I didn’t get the tape because he threw me out.

Oh man! That seems a little excessive.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the story.

And an excellent question this is.

That’s such a great system.

Yes, basically.

Here’s someone who’s just confused.

The owner brought this on himself.

Most people don’t want someone telling them how they’re allowed to shop, especially when they only need one small item.

On top of that, there are way too many places to spend your money these days for a business owner to treat customers like that.

Hopefully, the new owners take a different approach because treating people with a little respect goes a long way.

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