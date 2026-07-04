He Tried to Stop His Drunk Cousin From Leaving With a Stranger — She Refused His Help, So He Packed Up and Left Without Her

A night out can quickly turn stressful when things get out of control.

In this story, a young man tried to look out for his cousin who got drunk during a party.

After stopping her from leaving in a risky situation, he became overwhelmed and chose to go home alone.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

AITA for leaving the RBNB in the middle of the night AITA for leaving my drunk cousin after a party and going home alone? I (20M) went out with two friends and my cousin for a party. Earlier that day, we had spent a lot of time together. We even did some DoorDash with her to help her make money for the Airbnb she booked.

This man’s cousin got drunk.

Before the party, we pre-drank a lot, and by the time we got there, my cousin was very drunk. She was stumbling and clearly not in a great state, but we still went in and stayed for a bit. At some point, I left with one friend to go to a nearby restaurant. While we were there, we started talking about relationships, and he began making fun of me about a guy I used to date. I got upset.

He was about to leave, but his cousin wanted to go with a guy.

He apologized, but I didn’t want to take the apology at all because he knows how much I used to like this person. I went back to the car alone, and eventually the others joined me. That’s when I found out my cousin wanted to leave with a guy who was at the party. She had slept at his place once before. The problem is she was extremely drunk, like barely able to walk.

He tried to stop her.

I didn’t feel comfortable letting her leave in that state, so I tried to stop her. She kept insisting, but with the help of another friend, we managed to get her into the car and bring her back to the Airbnb. At that point, I was exhausted, upset, and honestly, just done with the whole night. So I packed my things and left.

Now, his cousin got mad at him for leaving her behind.

I turned off my location and walked home, which took me about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Now, my cousin is mad at me. She says I “disappeared” and wasn’t there when she needed me. But the thing is, right after I left, she took her car while still drunk and went to that guy’s house anyway. So now, I’m wondering if AITA.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Another one chimes in.

Short and straightforward.

That is a really crappy thing to do, says this one.

You can’t babysit someone all night if they won’t listen to you.