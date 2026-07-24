He Used to Enjoy Going to Work—Now His Warehouse Job Has Left Him Exhausted and Injured

Some jobs can really drain you.

This man has been feeling completely burnt out from his warehouse job for months. But no matter how he feels, he continues showing up every day because he needs the paycheck. He shares how he feels trapped in the same exhausting routine without a possible way out in sight.

This story is a relatable reminder that burnout in the workplace is real. Read the full story below.

Don’t wanna go to work I’ve been saying this for months. Every day, I feel horrible and burnt out. Some days, I am being this close to just dialing in my warehouse’s number and calling in sick. But I keep going anyway. Every single day. And on my days off, I’m so exhausted I don’t want to do anything outside the house other than errands. I want to sleep for 36 hours. I love working, just… not here.

This man used to love working.

I used to be addicted to working, but now, it feels like I’m walking into a hellhole. I wake up and, sometimes, feel the pain of the injuries my job gave me. I say, “I can’t last one more day. I can’t do this anymore.” But then, I go and barely make it through each shift. Then, it’s the same thing tomorrow. And I’ve just been recycling this for months on end.

It feels like he’s just surviving every single day.

I don’t even have friends or anyone who cares about me. It’s just me, survival and trying to make it through each day I have work. Plus, I have a 1 to 1.5-hour commute and ride 4 to 5 buses daily (2 to 3 in the morning, 2 in the night). Then, a 10-minute walk after the last bus, and that walk is 20 minutes on weekends, which doesn’t make it any better.

Aww… This is quite sad! No one should have to feel like they’re merely surviving every workday. OP’s frustration is understandable. It’s actually common because a lot of people feel the same way. Hopefully, he finds an opportunity that lets him enjoy working again instead of just enduring it.

Let’s see how other Redditors react to this story.

Here’s a positive motivation.

This user finds it relatable.

Here’s another concerned person.

Oh no! This one’s a bit cruel.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

And lastly, people are telling him to change jobs.

A job should help you build a life, not leave you too exhausted to live it.

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