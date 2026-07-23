He Was Confronted About Parking Outside the Jockey Store—Then Came Back as a “Customer”

Getting told you can’t park somewhere can be pretty annoying.

That’s exactly what this shopper was told when he tried pulling into a spot outside a Jockey showroom on his way to the grocery store.

Instead of taking the employee’s word for it, he checked the area to see if he’d actually done anything wrong.

When he couldn’t find a sign or any reason he needed to move, the two of them kept going back and forth.

Then the shopper came up with a hilarious way to settle the argument without moving his car.

Read on to see exactly what he did.

How I became the pettiest customer in a Jockey showroom ! One fine day, my mom and I set off for what was supposed to be a quick supermarket run (which, if you have an Indian mom, you know is never actually quick). We usually park right in front for an easy escape, but that day, the parking lot was packed. So, I found a spot a little further away and parked. And that’s when he appeared. Like a parking ninja with a personal vendetta, a Jockey showroom employee materialized and declared, “No parking here.”

Suddenly, he realized who said something.

Huh? I looked around. That’s when I realized I had parked in front of a Jockey showroom which is beside the supermarket. But hold on—I wasn’t just going to take this guy’s word for it.

I circled my car like a CSI investigator, inspecting every detail. The findings? My car was beyond the shop boundary. I wasn’t blocking the entrance. The giant “Jockey” hoarding (featuring some awkwardly muscular guy in briefs) was fully visible from the road. No “No Parking” sign anywhere. In short, my parking job was innocent until proven guilty. But this guy? He was determined to make me guilty anyway.

The guy was adamant about no parking.

Him: “No parking here.” Me: “There’s no sign that says I can’t park here.”

Him: “You still can’t park here.” Me: “I’m not blocking anything.”

At this point, he told his mom to go ahead without him.

Him: “No parking.”

Me: “I’m OUTSIDE your showroom boundary.”

Him: “No parking.” At this point, I realized this quarrel could last a while. So, I turned to my mom and said, “You go ahead and shop, I’ll deal with this.” She, being the smart woman she is, walked off to the supermarket while I prepared for battle.

Then, he became a customer.

After a few more rounds of pointless verbal combat, I had an idea. A genius, petty, time-wasting idea.

Me: “CAN YOUR CUSTOMERS PARK HERE?!”

Him: Pauses “…Yes.” Me: “Congratulations. I’m a customer now.”

To annoy the guy, he started asking to see products.

And with that, I marched into the Jockey showroom with the confidence of a man who had absolutely no intention of buying anything. I started slow. “Show me a brief.”

He brought one out. “Hmmm… do you have this in blue?”

And he requested to see some other items.

He sighed and fetched a blue one. “Actually… maybe black is better.” Another sigh. Another trip to the shelf. Five minutes in, I could feel his soul leaving his body. But I wasn’t done. “I don’t think I like these. Show me some vests.”

Finally, his mother was done shopping.

More running around. More wasted time. I studied each piece like I was choosing my wedding outfit, not underwear. Just as I was about to move on to socks, my mom called. Mom: “Where are you? I’m done shopping.” Mission. Accomplished.

I turned to the exhausted shopkeeper, flashed my most polite smile, and said, “I don’t think I need anything today.” Then I walked out like I had just won the war.

Apparently, the guy learned his lesson.

As I got into my car, I stole one last glance at him. He was standing there, staring at me, his eyes filled with rage, regret, and the haunting realization that he had wasted 10 minutes of his life for absolutely nothing. But the best part? A month later, I passed by the same spot and saw a different car parked in the exact same place. And there was no customer inside the Jockey showroom. That’s when I knew—he had learned his lesson. Moral of the story: If you mess with a man’s parking, be prepared to sell underwear to the most indecisive customer in history.

Well-played! The guy had way too much time on his hands.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

Don’t think that would’ve worked.

Yeah, exactly.

That makes good sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

That’s a good rule.

Well, that definitely didn’t go the way the employee expected.

He could have left the shopper alone and gone about his day, but he decided to make an issue out of a parking spot that didn’t even seem to belong to the store.

Some people just have to have the last word, and every now and then it comes back to bite them.

Maybe next time he’ll realize it’s a whole lot easier to let the little things go.

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