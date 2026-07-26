He Sued His Neighbor for Property Damage—So the Neighbor Threatened to Sue Back, Triggering a Surprise Code Enforcement Audit

The last thing you want to do is begin a feud with your neighbors because things seem to spiral out of control.

That is what happened to the guy in this story when he had to sue his neighbors for causing water damage in his basement. The neighbor got upset and threatened to sue him for something else.

Now this guy is going to file a complaint against the neighbor for building a deck without a license. It is unfortunate when otherwise good neighbors have a falling out.

Neighbor threatens to sue me for something ridiculous, so I take action first Little backstory, but I own a townhome by myself.

Water damage can be very expensive to clean up.

The other side of the twin home is rented by 3 guys in their early 30s. Earlier this year, there was an incident where one of the roommates ruined my basement carpet by leaving his sump pump hose laid against my house.

Why doesn’t insurance pay for it?

It was an honest mistake, but he refuses to pay for the damages, so a court case is ultimately upcoming, but I have yet to file the paperwork for it. So, as you can imagine, things are a little tense between us at the moment.

What a coincidence.

Now that that’s out of the way, on to the story. This past weekend, a friend of mine ran into one of the roommates that lives next to me. Neither of them realized that they knew me, but after a while, they found out that they both knew me.

This is how feuds get started.

My neighbor then went off, saying I’m the “neighbor from hell” because I plan on taking the other roommate to court to recover my costs for the basement. He said that if I do go through with the lawsuit, that the Homeowner they rent from is going to sue me back, claiming the deck on my house is not up to code.

You have to be careful when dealing with legal things.

To the best of my knowledge, you can’t sue someone for that since it’s not causing you any financial harm, and they’re not the building police. However, just in case something did come about, I checked property records and verified that all permits and inspections were properly done for my deck, so I’m covered.

This type of thing tends to just keep escalating.

But this got me thinking…. Last summer, my neighbors built their deck. So, I checked with the city and discovered that no permits were filed for it. So, guess who’s going to be getting a visit from the city building inspector later this week?

I bet they will be so mad.

Ultimately, it may result in them having to tear it down completely, but more likely is that they’ll just have to pay a fine.

Don’t cause problems with your neighbors, or it will end up escalating outside of your control.

Read through the comments and see what other people had to say about it.

I was wondering this as well.

Here is a comment from a building inspector.

Here is someone who loves the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

This commenter says to avoid upsetting neighbors.

This doesn’t make much sense.

Never start a feud with your neighbors if it can be avoided. You really never want to fight with your neighbors because you have to live right next to them.

Fortunately, this guy had the upper hand, but at the end of the day, he still lives near someone who now hates him.