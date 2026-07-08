He Watched Party Guests Throw Fireworks at Passing Cars and Told Them to Stop — Now the Other Guests Are Upset With Him

People seem to lose all common sense when it comes to fireworks on the Fourth of July.

What would you do if you were at a Fourth of July party when you noticed a group of people lighting and throwing fireworks out over the passing cars?

That is what the guy in this story saw, so he went over and yelled at them to stop, but now the people at the party are upset at him for making a scene.

In my opinion, if the people were really being as dangerous as it seems, he did the right thing by trying to get them to stop. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH cause I got mad at a bunch of adults for throwing fireworks at passing cars? There’s a July 4th party my wife and I attend where fireworks are being shot in the sky, but they want to let off really big ones on the floor and away from all the parked cars and houses.

Yikes, this is not safe at all.

There is not area like that on the street, so they go to the end of the street where cars are driving by, lighting them and throwing them over cars towards the train tracks. Mind you a cop a already drove by as they walked down there and were told not to even try by the homeowner.

They have no intention of stopping.

They do it anyway and a firework goes off as a car drives by everyone sees this and does nothing. It happens again so I walk down and tell them to stop, they continue. Finally third time it happens and I’m walking down to shut it down and they’re doing it as I’m talking.

Well, he shouldn’t call them names. Just call the police.

I finally had enough and told everyone to pack it up and leave if they can’t stop throwing fireworks at cars. They tell me to chill and start pointing fingers at each other saying “it wasn’t me.” I said “I don’t care who it is, y’all got to go” I call them names because if the cops show up, the are going to be the first to ask people to cover for them or run.

Were these people a part of the party? Or a separate group?

I walk back to the party and everyone is mad at me telling me I’m being disrespectful for telling them off. AITA?

I am not really clear on who these people are, and that will make a difference in whether he was out of line or not. Obviously, they should not be throwing fireworks at cars, though.

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Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to say about this situation.

Letting the police handle it would have been smarter.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter thinks he was right to confront them.

There is no doubt that what they were doing is dangerous.

All he had to do was call the police.

Getting directly involved in situations like this can be dangerous. While he is right to be concerned, I think he should have just called the police and let them deal with it.

There is no reason to try to get a group of adults (who were most likely drinking) to behave properly. He has no real authority here, which is why they reacted like that.