Her Best Friend Confessed She Was in Love With Her — The Feeling Was Mutual — Then Her Homophobic Mom Walked In

Most of us have at least one secret. Whether it’s something we have never told anybody, or something that just a select few people know, it’s natural to want to keep some things about yourself or your life private, especially if you’re not surrounded by people you trust. And while plenty of folks give up their secrets as they get older, there are plenty of others who take them to the grave.

For people who grew up questioning their gender or sexuality, thanks to society, their own identities can even be a secret, held inside until they’re sure, or until they feel safe enough to reveal that part of themselves. Because they know that once spoken, their words can never be taken back – and let’s be honest, that’s scary, even if you know the people around you will love you regardless.

The woman in this story has recently come out to her mom, but her mom’s reaction was much worse than she’d expected. But now something happy has happened in the woman’s life – but her mom is not about to allow her to enjoy life now she knows her secret.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for getting mad at my mom and telling her to leave me alone after my best friend confessed her love to me? I’m nineteen and female, and for a while I have know that I like my best friend (let’s call her Jess – she’s also nineteen and female). Jess and I always hang out at each other’s places, but since we are nineteen year olds, we live with our parents. Anyways, we were at my place hanging out in the living room. We were chilling when she told me she liked me. I thought it was the normal “haha I like you,” but no, she was serious and I couldn’t be happier.

Read on to find out what happened next to ruin this sweet moment.

I held her hand letting her know that I do like her back, but we do need to talk about it – but at that time my mom walked in from her job. My mom is homophobic. I came out to her and she hasn’t talked to me since. I didn’t care and walked with Jess to my bedroom for privacy since we were going to talk about something that will cost our friendship, but here where I got mad with my mom. When we made it to my room and wanted to talk, my mom walked in asking what was going on and telling me to leave the door unlocked. I got mildly ****** because there’s Jess on my bed anxious about everything.

Let’s see how she responded to her mom’s behaviour.

I looked at mom as she said, “what’s going on here huh?” I just said, “we’re going to play street fighter so we don’t want the noise to bother anyone,” I said as I closed the door. But when I closed the door when she kicked it open. “Leave it open.” When she said that she took my keys to MY door. This is the first time we’d had a sort of conversation, and it showed on my face how mad I was as I walked to Jess and told her to meet me by my car.

And when Jess had left, things continued to get worse.

When she left it was just me and mom as she looked at with disgust. I said, “mom I’m not a kid leave me alone,” and she replied, “so you’re going to make Jess gay like you?” I got mad and took my car keys as I walked past her. I left the house as I saw Jess waiting, and we got to the car. As I drove off I was clearly ****** but Jess being there helped. I just wish when I come back home mom would come to her senses. But am I wrong for getting mad?

Let’s get this straight: the daughter reveals this vulnerable truth about herself, and instead of embracing it and trying to understand, her mom stonewalls her?

And that only ends after the daughter’s best friend made a confession of her own, and suddenly the mom had to be involved and had found her words again to mess everything up?

This is not a mother’s behaviour – this is childish, not to mention abusive.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that the only person in the wrong here is the mom.

And other mothers struggled to see how any mom could behave like that.

Meanwhile, many Redditors encouraged her to get out of the house as soon as possible.

The fact that the mom thought that she could intimidate her adult daughter, take her keys, and emotionally punish her for being gay is completely unacceptable. The language she used, the action of kicking the door, and the horrible homophobia that she’s exhibiting are going to push her daughter out of her life very soon, and she would only have herself to blame.

Perhaps she doesn’t care, doesn’t accept her daughter for who she is and is trying to force her to be someone else. Or perhaps the vitriol in her heart is so strong that she has no love for her daughter any more, now that she knows who she really is. Either way, this poor girl should not be having to face treatment like this – and she is lucky to have Jess in her life to lean on, because this is going to be a really difficult time.

People like this mother don’t deserve to have children.

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